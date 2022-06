Free to a good home. Absolutely rock solid little ADSL modem. Can be used in transparent PPPoE to PPPoA bridging mode, that allows connected router to connect directly to ISP via PPPoE.

About 6 or 7 years old and in perfect working condition. We have upgraded to fibre, so surplus to requirements and probably not many people using any more, but I can't stand seeing it go into landfill.

Includes power pack and RJ11 cable to phone socket.

Pick up in Auckland, or just pay the cost of postage.