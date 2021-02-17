Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SOLD: Macaron washi tape - 50 rolls
TechnoGuy001

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281440 17-Feb-2021 20:07
I realise this probably isn't the the right demographic for selling washi tape, but figured I'd try.

 

Bought from Taobao about a month ago, was going to resell it on TM, but not really what I expected it to be.

 

 

 

Free to a good home if you can pickup in Hawkes Bay, otherwise $3.42 to ship urban (fastway) or $8.30 rural (CourierPost)

 

 

 

Each roll is 10mm wide, 3m long. I wouldn't say they're super sticky either, but should stick fine in a book for example.

 

Barcodes: 6972434201596 6972434201558 6972434201589 6972434201565 6972434201572

 

mentalinc
2455 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2658696 17-Feb-2021 20:10
Keen as. Will PM you




Keen as. Will PM you

 

 

TechnoGuy001

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2658699 17-Feb-2021 20:19
That was quick, sold.

mentalinc
2455 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2658702 17-Feb-2021 20:29
Excellent thanks very much.




Excellent thanks very much.

 

 

