I realise this probably isn't the the right demographic for selling washi tape, but figured I'd try.

Bought from Taobao about a month ago, was going to resell it on TM, but not really what I expected it to be.

Free to a good home if you can pickup in Hawkes Bay, otherwise $3.42 to ship urban (fastway) or $8.30 rural (CourierPost)

Each roll is 10mm wide, 3m long. I wouldn't say they're super sticky either, but should stick fine in a book for example.

Barcodes: 6972434201596 6972434201558 6972434201589 6972434201565 6972434201572