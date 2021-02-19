CrashAndBurn:

As others have said, he pricing model's for printers are quite messed up.

In short, it seems that partially for lower level consumer printers the manufactures sell them at a big loss, and make their money for comsumiables.

Had a, entry level mono brother laser at the end of it's drum life. Costed replacement ad it turned out it was cheaper to buy another entire printer of the equivalent model, than to buy the consumable. (and a new printer comes with a starter toner as a bonus). Felt quite bad throwing away an entire well functioning printer just because brothers cost stricture made that the economic choice.

Even more ironically I had a higher level printer using the same consumables (they had one which was the same with a scanner added), the most cost effective route would be to buy a base level printer, raid the consumables and throw away the brand new printer...

With consumer level color laser printers, the consumiables cost $$. Brothers tend to have 600page toners in them to start. Just ran the colour ones out on our current printer, and it was $606 for four high yield cartage. Expect cira 40c/page for colour printing with a home laser. Persionally don't think they are a great option for schoolwork.

We have only stuck with the laser printer as the industry we are in requires very long document life. We recently replaced it because I was having a bad run with print quality and yeild from aftermarket toners, and there was only 2000 pages left on the drum of the old one, which was less than the yeild of the high yeild genuine toners.

For just school work I would recommend you consider one of the below rather than a colour laser: