If anyone is thinking of upgrading and want to offload their current one. I am looking for a color laser printer. Doesn't need to be fancy as only need for school work for my son. Am based in Newmarket.
Just an FYI, check fuser and drum life on 2nd hand units - they can be more than a new printer at times.
xpd:
Thanks for the reminder and yes those are the first one I check including total printout vs life expectancy of said part.
I suggest you go to your nearest computer equipment retailer, ignore the heavily promoted printers and look around the store for any discounted printers...
I went to my local Stationery Warehouse for new cartridges for my five year old printer and discovered a discounted printer that was better specification and cheaper than the cost of a set of cartridges. Sure, the cartridges supplied with printers aren't always fully loaded with ink but I've got a faster and nicer printer.
rogercruse:
Funny enough. This is what I have been doing for the past few weeks in my local WS but unfortunately the common ones are either inkjet or mono laser. Will keep checking though as you never know.
CrashAndBurn:
What is your budget? Buying 2nd hand meant it's likely you will have to replace the toner soon. Branded toners sometimes cost more than a new printer.
I bought an older version of this 3 years ago for my son's schoolwork, with a moderate amount of printing, it lasted two years before I have to replace the toners. Now using 3rd party toner (~$150 for 4 of them) and not having any issue.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTRHPL02831/HP-LaserJet-Pro-M283FDN-Colour-Laser-MFP-PrintCopy
eugeneykc:
That could be an option. Am actually looking at either Brother or HP if I decide to go new. Looking for somewhere between $300-$400 if new, lower of course if second hand.
I have seen a few good deals in TM from offices either closing or upgrading but didn't work out due to location and size.
eugeneykc:
That looks interesting for me too. Do you have a link to the third party toner source as well?
As others have said, he pricing model's for printers are quite messed up.
In short, it seems that partially for lower level consumer printers the manufactures sell them at a big loss, and make their money for comsumiables.
Had a, entry level mono brother laser at the end of it's drum life. Costed replacement ad it turned out it was cheaper to buy another entire printer of the equivalent model, than to buy the consumable. (and a new printer comes with a starter toner as a bonus). Felt quite bad throwing away an entire well functioning printer just because brothers cost stricture made that the economic choice.
Even more ironically I had a higher level printer using the same consumables (they had one which was the same with a scanner added), the most cost effective route would be to buy a base level printer, raid the consumables and throw away the brand new printer...
With consumer level color laser printers, the consumiables cost $$. Brothers tend to have 600page toners in them to start. Just ran the colour ones out on our current printer, and it was $606 for four high yield cartage. Expect cira 40c/page for colour printing with a home laser. Persionally don't think they are a great option for schoolwork.
We have only stuck with the laser printer as the industry we are in requires very long document life. We recently replaced it because I was having a bad run with print quality and yeild from aftermarket toners, and there was only 2000 pages left on the drum of the old one, which was less than the yeild of the high yeild genuine toners.
For just school work I would recommend you consider one of the below rather than a colour laser:
Thanks for the above. I was on the same boat before where I buy a new printer when the print head (inkjet) dies or gets clogged up. I find it wasteful and worst is that I need to turn on the printer at least once a month to try and avoid it getting clogged in the first place which is wasting ink as well. This is the reason I decided to try and buy a laser as it can be left unused with not having to worry. Right now we just go to WS when we really need to print something, but would prefer something at home for convenience.
CrashAndBurn:
How important is the ability to print color to you?
Spend many years (and 30,000+ pages) with only a black and white laser. Personally found the ownership experience a lot cheaper and more positive than color laser ownership. B&W sufficed for the vast majority of stuff, and I had access to color printing at uni (paid) for the rare documents where it was important to me.
My concern is that somebody looking to buy a used color laser (something that can be had new for $274 at pbtehc tech with all new consumables, incl 600 page yeild toners), might be somewhat supprised when they come to replace the toners of a used one, and work out a full set of genuine high yeild ones is worth in excess of $600. (and the drum is worth $200 if that comes due as well).
If you can find a used one with decent consumable levels, it could be a great deal. But if not, the consumables essentially come with a free printer when buying new.
I might consider the mono laser route. Will have a chat with my son and see if he has the option to print color at school and cost.