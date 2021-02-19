Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: HP E14 14" USB-C Portable Monitor
waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#281462 19-Feb-2021 13:03
Brand new, not needed. Was a gift to me. Un-open box. Asking price $200 with free shipping in NZ.


HP E14 G4 14" USB-C Portable Monitor.




More info: HP E14 G4 Portable Monitor | HP Online Store




Balm its gone!

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659615 19-Feb-2021 13:12
Wow, that's a great deal. If I wasn't in the same boat with a brand new one to sell, I'd jump on this!

danielparker
154 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2659666 19-Feb-2021 13:35
PMed

tchart
2115 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2659780 19-Feb-2021 13:54
Am keen if @danielparker doesnt take it.



waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2659813 19-Feb-2021 14:55
pending




waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2659955 19-Feb-2021 19:06
Sold.




networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659960 19-Feb-2021 19:16
If anyone wants another, I have one as well, also brand new unopened. $340.

 

 

nakedmolerat
4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660012 19-Feb-2021 23:28
networkn:

If anyone wants another, I have one as well, also brand new unopened. $340.


 



I'm keen but $200 :-)



waikariboy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2662743 25-Feb-2021 18:32
sold




nakedmolerat
4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667955 4-Mar-2021 21:56
Thank you @waikariboy for offering me another monitoe at the same price. Appreciate it.

