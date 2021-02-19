Kickinbac:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I’m starting a home network upgrade and need a 4U or 6U rack / cabinet / open frame to mount a patch panel and later the switch etc.
Would even consider just a couple of mounting rails and I can DIY the rest.
Located in Tauranga but happy to pay freight if the price is right.
I being cheap so my budget is up to $75 max

Create new topic
I’ve been looking around for information and watched a YouTube video of a guy making equipment racks for his home recording studio, turns out professional AV racks are the same. So searched trademe for audio equipment and found this company that sells 6u rails for $20.

 

https://www.livesound.co.nz/products/penn-elcom-r0863-6u-pair-1?_pos=1&_sid=95c33487f&_ss=r

 

If I can’t find something better over the next week or so I’ll get these.

Heya, I'm in Tauranga (work at the Mt) and have 2 good rails you can have for free. PM me.

 

 

 

EDIT: Maybe we're talking about different things. This is the sort of thing I've got 1x pair of.

Thanks for the tip! I had been looking into racking some gear and wondering why I couldn't just buy rails and DIY, since most server cabinets are up in the hundreds.



Live sound used to... They might still. Also do cut down to U orders.

I've built a few bespoke racks with those.




