I brought a couple of these when they came out, around 7-8 years ago I guess. I installed one and this one was left over. Still has the original seal on the box! You do need a neutral wire in the socket for this to work from memory.



No idea of the value as they are not available in NZ anymore. Amazon have them for $56 + shipping, so how about $50 including free shipping in NZ. Or pickup in Auckland.