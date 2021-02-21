Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xeon

288 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281503 21-Feb-2021 22:47
Had a NAS/Plex server I used for a couple of years, parts have then been collecting dust for a couple more years.

 

Not really sure on pricing so have tried to guess based on trademe.

 

 

 

7x WD 3TB Blue: $75 Each

 

2x Crucial Ballistix Sport DDR4 2400mhz 8GB: $35 Each

 

Sandisk SSD Plus 480GB: $45

 

Corsair CS750M (Semi-modular) power supply: $75

 

Asrock Fatal1ty H170 Performance: $60

 

i5 6400 (with Intel stock cooler): $80

 

Intel d33682 dual gigabit lan card: $5

 

Dell PERC H200, flashed with LSI HBA IT firmware + 2x SAS to SATA cables: $45

 

4x Corsair Air Series AF120 fan Red LED: $5 each

 

 

 

Unrelated also have a Sony HT-RT40 5.1 soundbar + subwoofer + rear speakers for $250.

 

 

 

Pickup in South Auckland or CBD. Can also post if wanted.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2660915 22-Feb-2021 08:25
I'll grab that HBA card please!

iamsammajor
336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660919 22-Feb-2021 08:41
i will take the SSD

 

pm'ed

Xeon

288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661845 23-Feb-2021 14:56
SSD, HBA card sold



allio
765 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661953 23-Feb-2021 21:14
Keen on the NIC if you're happy to post it.

Xeon

288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662000 23-Feb-2021 23:35
allio:

 

Keen on the NIC if you're happy to post it.

 

 

Sure, I'll just chuck it in a NZPost bag, should be $4 untracked, $5 tracked or $7 courier.

Xeon

288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662002 23-Feb-2021 23:40
Also just found in a box:
PCI-e Gigabyte wireless adapter using an Intel AC7260 chip, with an external antenna: $10

 

Think its this one: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GC-WB867D-I-rev-10#ov

 

I remember having issues with the bluetooth part of this adapter though, not sure if was a driver or hardware problem.

allio
765 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662090 24-Feb-2021 09:48
Xeon:

 

Sure, I'll just chuck it in a NZPost bag, should be $4 untracked, $5 tracked or $7 courier.

 

 

PMed!



Ge0rge
1430 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2662265 24-Feb-2021 17:06
How many hours have the WD's got on them, just roughly, please?

Xeon

288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662295 24-Feb-2021 19:34
Ge0rge: How many hours have the WD's got on them, just roughly, please?

 

Hey, they were part of a NAS/Plex server for 2-3 years (server was generally on 24/7).

 

Checked a couple of drives to confirm, one said 16157 hours, the other said 22118 hours.

 

I did change the head parking setting on the drives to try improve longevity.

