Had a NAS/Plex server I used for a couple of years, parts have then been collecting dust for a couple more years.

Not really sure on pricing so have tried to guess based on trademe.

7x WD 3TB Blue: $75 Each

2x Crucial Ballistix Sport DDR4 2400mhz 8GB: $35 Each

Sandisk SSD Plus 480GB: $45

Corsair CS750M (Semi-modular) power supply: $75

Asrock Fatal1ty H170 Performance: $60

i5 6400 (with Intel stock cooler): $80

Intel d33682 dual gigabit lan card: $5

Dell PERC H200, flashed with LSI HBA IT firmware + 2x SAS to SATA cables: $45

4x Corsair Air Series AF120 fan Red LED: $5 each

Unrelated also have a Sony HT-RT40 5.1 soundbar + subwoofer + rear speakers for $250.

Pickup in South Auckland or CBD. Can also post if wanted.