Had a NAS/Plex server I used for a couple of years, parts have then been collecting dust for a couple more years.
Not really sure on pricing so have tried to guess based on trademe.
7x WD 3TB Blue: $75 Each
2x Crucial Ballistix Sport DDR4 2400mhz 8GB: $35 Each
Sandisk SSD Plus 480GB: $45
Corsair CS750M (Semi-modular) power supply: $75
Asrock Fatal1ty H170 Performance: $60
i5 6400 (with Intel stock cooler): $80
Intel d33682 dual gigabit lan card: $5
Dell PERC H200, flashed with LSI HBA IT firmware + 2x SAS to SATA cables: $45
4x Corsair Air Series AF120 fan Red LED: $5 each
Unrelated also have a Sony HT-RT40 5.1 soundbar + subwoofer + rear speakers for $250.
Pickup in South Auckland or CBD. Can also post if wanted.