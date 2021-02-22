Two years old set used for emergency power during e.g. an outage. Was planning to install it on our shed, but plans have changed, so it's surplus to requirements now.
- 2x High Efficency 280W Polycrystal Solar Panels, including cables.
- 12v 104AH Gel Deep Cycle battery in great condition.
- MT 50 Remote Display + LAN cable.
- Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter 2000W (4000W Peak)
- Tracer MPPT Solar Charger 12V/24V
- Extra cables
- Autohaus smart battery charger 230v, 3.8Amp, 6/12v.
All photos are here.
Bought everything except the charger at Sunny Tech, the charger is from The Warehouse. All invoices included.
Have used it only a couple of times, battery was only deep cycled once or twice. Have kept the battery topped up by having it connected to the charger all the time, it is a smart charger.
There has been a little bit of green corrosion on the battery (black side only), doesn't affect usage. I've cleaned it and still works very well.
New price is about $1450. Serious offers only please.
Initially looking to sell the whole set at once, if that doesn't work I'll be selling separately.
Pick up in Kelson, Lower Hutt. Need a station / ute / van / trailer as the panels are quite big. I could deliver it in the Wellington region as well.