Two years old set used for emergency power during e.g. an outage. Was planning to install it on our shed, but plans have changed, so it's surplus to requirements now.

2x High Efficency 280W Polycrystal Solar Panels, including cables.

12v 104AH Gel Deep Cycle battery in great condition.

MT 50 Remote Display + LAN cable.

Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter 2000W (4000W Peak)

Tracer MPPT Solar Charger 12V/24V

Extra cables

Autohaus smart battery charger 230v, 3.8Amp, 6/12v.

All photos are here.

Bought everything except the charger at Sunny Tech, the charger is from The Warehouse. All invoices included.

Have used it only a couple of times, battery was only deep cycled once or twice. Have kept the battery topped up by having it connected to the charger all the time, it is a smart charger.

There has been a little bit of green corrosion on the battery (black side only), doesn't affect usage. I've cleaned it and still works very well.

New price is about $1450. Serious offers only please.

Initially looking to sell the whole set at once, if that doesn't work I'll be selling separately.

Pick up in Kelson, Lower Hutt. Need a station / ute / van / trailer as the panels are quite big. I could deliver it in the Wellington region as well.