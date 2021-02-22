PM me the price and condition. Hoping for those students trying to offload the one they got as a bundle from Apple.
Thanks for the offer but the current lowest retail is $267 Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case (einfo.co.nz)
Also, don't really need wireless charging. The normal case is fine if it means I can get it cheaper.
Hey crashandburn i have purchased the uni deal and will give you an offer of 250 for the headphones if you would like them?
Is that $250 with the wireless charging case as some of the uni deal comes with the standard case which currently sells for $215 at DSE?
Dick Smith sell them for $215, with free shipping.
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/apple-airpods-2-with-charging-case-apple/
Hi, I have a set just recently replaced under warranty (not used since replaced, but not in new packaging or anything) if you are interested. They are the normal charging case, not wireless.
Looking for around $120.
Looking for around $120.
PMd
Looking for around $120.
Have PM'd you.