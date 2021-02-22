Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Apple Airpods
CrashAndBurn

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281525 22-Feb-2021 21:05
PM me the price and condition. Hoping for those students trying to offload the one they got as a bundle from Apple. 

firefuze
494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661534 22-Feb-2021 22:12
Selling mine here if you’re interested

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=281469

CrashAndBurn

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661671 23-Feb-2021 11:12
Thanks for the offer but the current lowest retail is $267 Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case (einfo.co.nz)

 

Also, don't really need wireless charging. The normal case is fine if it means I can get it cheaper.

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2661748 23-Feb-2021 12:37
Hey crashandburn i have purchased the uni deal and will give you an offer of 250 for the headphones if you would like them?







CrashAndBurn

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661818 23-Feb-2021 13:33
l43a2:

 

Hey crashandburn i have purchased the uni deal and will give you an offer of 250 for the headphones if you would like them?

 

 

Is that $250 with the wireless charging case as some of the uni deal comes with the standard case which currently sells for $215 at DSE?

Dulouz
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661819 23-Feb-2021 13:33
Dick Smith sell them for $215, with free shipping.

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/apple-airpods-2-with-charging-case-apple/

 

 




Dulouz
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661820 23-Feb-2021 13:33
CrashAndBurn:

 

l43a2:

 

Hey crashandburn i have purchased the uni deal and will give you an offer of 250 for the headphones if you would like them?

 

 

Is that $250 with the wireless charging case as some of the uni deal comes with the standard case which currently sells for $215 at DSE?

 

 

snap




antonknee
1080 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2661827 23-Feb-2021 13:51
Hi, I have a set just recently replaced under warranty (not used since replaced, but not in new packaging or anything) if you are interested. They are the normal charging case, not wireless.

 

Looking for around $120.



brownie112
424 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661830 23-Feb-2021 13:54
antonknee:

 

Hi, I have a set just recently replaced under warranty (not used since replaced, but not in new packaging or anything) if you are interested. They are the normal charging case, not wireless.

 

Looking for around $120.

 

 

PMd

CrashAndBurn

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661832 23-Feb-2021 13:58
antonknee:

 

Hi, I have a set just recently replaced under warranty (not used since replaced, but not in new packaging or anything) if you are interested. They are the normal charging case, not wireless.

 

Looking for around $120.

 

 

Have PM'd you.

