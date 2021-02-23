Got a bunch of ex-lease USFF PC's - all passed BIOS diagnostics - very tidy condition.
9010's take standard jug cords (not included) - the rest have an external power pack which is included.
Pickup Hamilton or shipping around $10.
@Shapenz Put me down for one of the Dell 9020's :)
Sorry had a brain fart - those SSD drives in the 9020's are mSATA not m.2 sorry I thought one thing and wrote another
cryan209: I’ll grab one of the dell 9020s if available :)
Flick me a PM there is one free - other 3 are pending :)
Only line 1 left now - everything else goneskies thank you GZ
All gone please close boss man @michaelmurfy