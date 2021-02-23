Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shapenz

#281533 23-Feb-2021 12:39
Got a bunch of ex-lease USFF PC's - all passed BIOS diagnostics - very tidy condition.

 

9010's take standard jug cords (not included) - the rest have an external power pack which is included.

 

Pickup Hamilton or shipping around $10.

 

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
  #2661817 23-Feb-2021 13:29
@Shapenz Put me down for one of the Dell 9020's :)




cryan209
  #2661834 23-Feb-2021 14:08
I’ll grab one of the dell 9020s if available :)

Shapenz

  #2661837 23-Feb-2021 14:15
Sorry had a brain fart - those SSD drives in the 9020's are mSATA not m.2 sorry I thought one thing and wrote another



Shapenz

  #2661839 23-Feb-2021 14:19
cryan209: I’ll grab one of the dell 9020s if available :)

 

 

 

Flick me a PM there is one free - other 3 are pending :)

Shapenz

  #2662194 24-Feb-2021 13:49
Only line 1 left now - everything else goneskies thank you GZ

Shapenz

  #2662318 24-Feb-2021 21:14
All gone please close boss man @michaelmurfy

