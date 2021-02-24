Hey guys - got some Macbooks to move on now :) - These are basically what we consider 'seconds' in that they aren't tidy enough to pass onto the school we work with.

They do work fine but cosmetically are well used. I've tried to give you a good idea of the condition and prices them accordingly- but if anyone wants specific pics let me know.

None of them have original chargers but I can chuck in a 3rd party Magsafe for free if wanted.

I also have a 15" 2017 in Silver

2.9GHz i7

16GB RAM

500GB SSD

Radeon Pro 560 4GB

Brand new top case, keyboard and battery thanks to the butterfly keyboard program.

Few scratches on the bottom but otherwise looks as new.

Includes Apple original charger and USB-C cable

$1600

Located in Hamilton but can ship them easy enough for around $10-15