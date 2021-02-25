Lizard1977

This one is for anyone who still has an Amiga floating around that they want to use with an HDMI display, but don't have an upscaler to hand (I realise this might be a very exclusive club, but figured it's worth a shot)

About 2 months ago, through a video on Youtube, I became aware of a project on GitHub called Amiga Digital Video. This is a nifty implementation of a board that converts video signals from older computers (BBC Micro, Atari, C64, Amiga etc) to HDMI. In the case of the Amiga, the board slots into the socket occupied by the "Denise" video chip, then Denise sits on that board. Finally, a Raspberry Pi Zero clips on top, and via the micro HDMI output you can get pixel perfect video output to a standard HDMI display. I like this approach because it's elegant and sits entirely within the case without need for modification of the case.

The person who has developed the Amiga implementation of this board is Reinhard Grafl, and he has kindly offered to assemble the boards for people who pay, and don't mind the wait. The updates from Reinhard over the past month show he is able to assemble about 16 of these boards every two days, and he has many hundreds in his reservation list - this guy deserves a medal for his dedication to the retro community! If you have the ability to solder 0.65mm pitch and can source the necessary components (I don't), you could do this yourself and order the PCB which is available from PCBWay. I chose to reserve one of the boards assembled by Reinhard, and after about a month long wait, I awoke this morning to the pleasant news that my reservation had come up, and I could now place my order for one or two of these boards.

I only have need for one, for my Amiga 500. But given the wait that anyone else would be facing to get one of these boards assembled by Reinhard, I figured it could be worthwhile ordering two if there is someone interested in buying the second one. The cost is 29 Euros each, plus 15 Euros for shipping. Based on current exchange rates this is about $72NZD. If I buy two, the shipping is a fixed cost, so the cost per unit comes down to $60.

I've decided to order two, and offer the second one here for cost - $60 - if anyone is interested. I expect there will still be a wait of anything up to six weeks, as he still has to assemble the board and ship it from Austria. If no-one from GZ is interested then I will put it on Trademe instead.

If you're interested, PM me and we will organise details there.