WTB: HDMI HDCP Stripper (that works)
premiumtouring

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281568 26-Feb-2021 08:43
Send private message

Hey team,

 

We've got a 55" Cisco Teleconferencing screen in our office, and it has HDMI inputs which are used to present content. We also have an Apple TV 4K connected to it, and while we can play any content from AppleTV+ and YouTube, content from Disney+, Netflix and other streaming services fail with a blank video and an error regarding HDCP compliance when you attempt to play the content. Of note, trailers and previews work in those apps, just when you start to play the content (and I presume it sends or checks the receiving source's HDCP compliance) does it not work. In some cases, the audio plays but the image doesn't show which is interesting.

 

We have absolutely no interest in 're-broadcasting' or 're-streaming' content, but we assume the Cisco screen conforms to HDCP by announcing/communicating to sources that it is a 'capture' device.

 

Long story short, we've tried quite a few different permutations of HDMI splitters (including connecting a secondary standard monitor to one of the split outputs), many different cables, and none of this stuff seems to work.

 

Has anyone had the same type of issue as mentioned above, and have you found or do you know of a splitter that would work that is sold in NZ?

 

Also open to 'outside the box' ideas - have been exploring HDMI -> DVI (as it has a DVI connector). 

 

Thanks in advance!

 

 

 

PS. The device is integrated into the office so as much as we'd like to,we can't just simply purchase a cheap 4K / 55" TV.




wellygary
6614 posts

Uber Geek


  #2663014 26-Feb-2021 09:59
Send private message

Its highly likely the screen has no HDCP handshaking... (Despite the HDMI ports) 

 

HDMI - DVI is unlikely to be successful as unless the Apple TV (or more particularly the Netflix and Disney Apps) get a correct HDCP handshake they aren't gonna pony up the content....

 

Trying to spoof HDCP is a bit a dark art and very hit and miss.. so I'm not sure there is going to be a "gold standard" solution, 

 

Also just a thought have you tried to "airplay" Disney+ or Netflix from another device ( phone/tablet) to the appletv and the screen?

 

 

neb

neb
6226 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663504 27-Feb-2021 21:38
Send private message

If you're in Auckland I've got a cheap Chinese HDMI splitter that strips HDCP that you could borrow. In fact I'm surprised that any generic cheap Aliexpress HDMI splitter wouldn't strip HDCP.

 

 

The one rider on that offer is that I have no idea where it is at the moment due to the Casa de Cowboy rebuild moving everything around.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15392 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2663643 28-Feb-2021 09:49
Send private message

Every single Chinese device I have ever bought off Aliexpress that passes HDMI also stripped HDCP. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



premiumtouring

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2667248 3-Mar-2021 11:00
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Its highly likely the screen has no HDCP handshaking... (Despite the HDMI ports) 

 

HDMI - DVI is unlikely to be successful as unless the Apple TV (or more particularly the Netflix and Disney Apps) get a correct HDCP handshake they aren't gonna pony up the content....

 

Trying to spoof HDCP is a bit a dark art and very hit and miss.. so I'm not sure there is going to be a "gold standard" solution, 

 

Also just a thought have you tried to "airplay" Disney+ or Netflix from another device ( phone/tablet) to the appletv and the screen?

 

 

Re: HDMI - DVI, I figured that'd likely be the case, too.

 

Thanks for the suggestion re: AirPlay. We just tried that and sure enough, it plays (and successfully streams video) to the device for about 5-10 seconds and then it just freezes and won't continue. It doesn't even display an error! Intriguing. I wonder what is happening behind the scenes.

 

 




premiumtouring

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2667251 3-Mar-2021 11:02
Send private message

neb:

 

If you're in Auckland I've got a cheap Chinese HDMI splitter that strips HDCP that you could borrow. In fact I'm surprised that any generic cheap Aliexpress HDMI splitter wouldn't strip HDCP. The one rider on that offer is that I have no idea where it is at the moment due to the Casa de Cowboy rebuild moving everything around.

 

Rikkitic:

 

Every single Chinese device I have ever bought off Aliexpress that passes HDMI also stripped HDCP. 

 

Thanks for the suggestions guys. Do either of you have links to the ones you purchased? No rush, but not keen on waiting 5 weeks to discover it was a splitter that honoured HDCP lol.

 

Cheers again!




neb

neb
6226 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667283 3-Mar-2021 12:29
Send private message

premiumtouring:

Thanks for the suggestions guys. Do either of you have links to the ones you purchased? No rush, but not keen on waiting 5 weeks to discover it was a splitter that honoured HDCP lol.

 

 

This was more than a decade ago from the nearest place open on a Sunday that sold HDMI splitters, it was needed for TV broadcast work at short notice, so no idea where it was from, and it's a complete no-name brand. When the guy who got it noticed it was stripping HDCP he spliced into the I2C bus and saw the controller was disabling HDCP on the HDMI transceiver chips. Ahh, here's an old photo, complete with the I2C tap.

 

 

 

 

Which is another way to do it if you electronics-savvy and do happen to find a splitter that doesn't strip HDCP.

richms
25086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2667298 3-Mar-2021 13:05
Send private message

I have bought 2 recent HDMI splitters and while I have not tested them for removing HDCP, they have the signs that its still there because when I turn on a second screen, the first one blanks out and then comes back. My old splitters only did that when I powered port 1 on or off since thats where it got the edid from.

 

I think its like the newer HDMI to component converters that now report no HDCP and will not convert HDCP sources, in that they are getting tightened up on in the US and amazon, so the makers have changed the design to enforce it.




Richard rich.ms

