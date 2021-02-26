premiumtouring:

Hey team,

We've got a 55" Cisco Teleconferencing screen in our office, and it has HDMI inputs which are used to present content. We also have an Apple TV 4K connected to it, and while we can play any content from AppleTV+ and YouTube, content from Disney+, Netflix and other streaming services fail with a blank video and an error regarding HDCP compliance when you attempt to play the content. Of note, trailers and previews work in those apps, just when you start to play the content (and I presume it sends or checks the receiving source's HDCP compliance) does it not work. In some cases, the audio plays but the image doesn't show which is interesting.

We have absolutely no interest in 're-broadcasting' or 're-streaming' content, but we assume the Cisco screen conforms to HDCP by announcing/communicating to sources that it is a 'capture' device.

Long story short, we've tried quite a few different permutations of HDMI splitters (including connecting a secondary standard monitor to one of the split outputs), many different cables, and none of this stuff seems to work.

Has anyone had the same type of issue as mentioned above, and have you found or do you know of a splitter that would work that is sold in NZ?

Also open to 'outside the box' ideas - have been exploring HDMI -> DVI (as it has a DVI connector).

Thanks in advance!

PS. The device is integrated into the office so as much as we'd like to,we can't just simply purchase a cheap 4K / 55" TV.