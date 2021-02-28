Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various goodies
TheoM

222 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#281592 28-Feb-2021 02:02
Send private message

Hey GZ! This... is going to be a long one.

 

I'm almost done with Apple. As in, for good. With that said, I'm Selling my MacBook Pro (13 Inch, 2019, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports). The laptop itself has 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and has in general been a very good device to me. I've used it for school, and development, but as the time to leave draws near, I'm finding myself using it less and less, other for general web browsing, and some video playback. It's also covered under the Apple Keyboard Service Program. It has light signs of wear, and it's had stickers on it for the majority of its life. I've got all of the original items for it, and I can supply the receipt also. Photos are first below the fold. I'm looking for around $2900 for it, I bought it for $3300 from Playtech.

 

I've also got a Note 20 Ultra up for sale, bought from 2degrees, and again, all original components except for the AKG headphones. It has little to no signs of wear on it due to (very) sparse use. Due to me using them, I'm not going to include them with the phone. Photos for this one are second below the fold. I'm looking for around $1800 for this one.

 

Also up for sale is a Nokia Lumia 950. It's still a very capable phone that refuses to die. I'm not entirely sure where I got this, or how, but it's time to let this go. I'm looking for around $100 for it. Photos are third below the fold.

 

Up next is a UniFi VOIP Phone Professional. Fourth below the fold, I'm looking for around $150 for it.

 

Fifth below the fold is the Logitech Pro Flight X56 Rhino. It's served me well, but I'm on to better (and much more realistic) things! I'm looking for around $300 for it.

 

Almost to the end! Third to last, and sixth below the fold is an Asus Xonar DGX PCIe audio card. It's served me well, but I've not tested it recently. I'm thinking $50 is fair for it.

 

Second to last is a Surface RT. It has a pretty interesting architecture, but it has unfortunately not made the cut. I'm thinking around $75 is fair. I can't for the life of me find the power adapter, but when I do, I'll add photos of it running.

 

Finally, I've got a Dell Optiplex 780 USFF for sale. This one's been serving as my development server for a while. I've upgraded it to max out the RAM at 4GB, and it's got a Samsung 250G SSD onboard. I'm looking for around $100 for this, and photos for it are last below the fold.

 

I am of course, willing to negotiate on all of this, so if you have any questions, ask away!

 

 

 

 

Photos:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Hi! I'm TheoM, but you know that already. I run Linux mirrors in NZ together with 2degrees. Like a mirror added? PM me!

 

 

https://theom.co.nz | https://theom.nz | https://mirrorlist.mirrors.theom.nz | Providing Free Mirrors Since Ages Ago™

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
ascroft
303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663614 28-Feb-2021 07:28
Send private message

Hmmm can I suggest check equivalent new prices and then discount back for the fact your items are second hand?

I would think say between 30% and 50%.

I know you won’t want to hear this....

Mark




Mark Ascroft

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 