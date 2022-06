Hi Geekzoners,

Looking at doing a DIY energy monitor system and before ordering a Current Sensor / CT sensor from overseas and taking weeks to arrive. Does anyone have one that is unused and willing to part with it? Looking for three SCT-013-100 sensors

NZ store has one for $20 but think that is way over priced

Also any recommendations for alternatives or proven Arduino or Raspberry Pi projects to look at

edit: sensor model