Selling OnePlus 7T pro.

Bought it for my wife less than a year ago and have been cased and with a screen protector since day one. Zero damage or scratches as you will see from the pictures.

This is a beast of a phone and she loves the fact it has no bezel or camera hole. The highlights include the AMOLED 90HZ display and regular Android updates. Selling it as she never really used all of the features and is reverting back to Apple (I know.... but let's not go there!)

It comes with all accessories and will likely need a new screen protector since the original one is getting a bit old now. Tiny bubbles on the last picture are the screen protector, not the screen.

Have uploaded a few pictures. It's unlocked and originally purchased from Noel Leeming. I have original receipts and a Warp Charger for it too.

Looking for $900, before it goes to Trademe.

Thanks for looking.