ForumsOffers and WantedFS - Oneplus 7T pro
Malingo

201 posts

Master Geek


#282632 2-Mar-2021 21:51
Selling OnePlus 7T pro. 


Bought it for my wife less than a year ago and have been cased and with a screen protector since day one. Zero damage or scratches as you will see from the pictures.


This is a beast of a phone and she loves the fact it has no bezel or camera hole. The highlights include the AMOLED 90HZ display and regular Android updates. Selling it as she never really used all of the features and is reverting back to Apple (I know.... but let's not go there!)


It comes with all accessories and will likely need a new screen protector since the original one is getting a bit old now. Tiny bubbles on the last picture are the screen protector, not the screen.


Have uploaded a few pictures.  It's unlocked and originally purchased from Noel Leeming.  I have original receipts and a Warp Charger for it too.


 


Looking for $900, before it goes to Trademe.


 


Thanks for looking.

pih

pih
393 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2667020 2-Mar-2021 22:19
I can attest that this is an awesome phone. I have the 7 Pro and it's the nicest, clearest, best performing, best looking phone I've ever had. And I said that about my previous OnePlus too 😁. Love the wide angle lens and the Warp charging especially. Photo quality is good but not not stellar, if I had one minor complaint.

Sadly I think OnePlus reverted a bit in the design aspects of the 8 range, so all the more reason to go for one in the 7/7T range. If I had a spare grand I'd totally grab this for my wife.

Good luck selling.

Malingo

201 posts

Master Geek


  #2667022 2-Mar-2021 22:23
Thanks, yes i got this for her when the oneplus 8 was out but this one still blew it out the water for me.
Sad to see her go.

Malingo

201 posts

Master Geek


  #2669574 7-Mar-2021 18:29
Price drop $850.

