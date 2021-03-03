While the UGREEN DAC adapter works fine, the issues is that the USB-C plug is too short for most devices. If you plug it into your phone, it works fine, so long as you don't move/wiggle the cable AT ALL, if you kinda wiggle it 2-3 times it just falls out of the phone. Make sure it works on your phone/device.

I've used it on my Mac too, which seems to hold better, but still, over time it tends to "fall" out.

These go for about $20 on ali, so figured maybe someone here has a use case for it.

I've included some damaged/bad build quality USB adapters if you're keen, figured I'd try include it here before binning it.

White USB 2.0 to USB-C, damaged in transit, looks like someone drove over them with a steel wheel or something... while you can remold the USB-A part back into shape, not sure you want to risk damaging whatever you plug it into. see photos.

metal, silver USB-C to USB 3.0, some of the USB-A ends. the inner blue part is seperating, and others have the USB-C side, blue plastic splitting/bending too. see photos.

Free if you're in Hawkes Bay to pickup, otherwise $3.50 urban NZ wide ($8 rural).

Full size photos: https://imgur.com/a/jSMY3Te