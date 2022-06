Selling my Oneplus 7 Pro - 8GB/256GB

Been my daily driver for 9 months and have just moved to my next Android phone to play with (Moto Edge).

In very good condition - lived in a case while I have had it.

Includes 2 cases if you want them, the box, warp charger etc.

There are 2 small marks on the screen you only notice when you look for them and usually only when the screen is off/dark. I have tried to capture a pic.

$550 with free shipping nationwide.