Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedRequest for 2X 8GB DDR4 RAM
kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


#282716 7-Mar-2021 20:08
Send private message

Long shot request. I'm in North Auckland and want to see if 32GB RAM will improve MSFS (I currently have 16GB).

 

I have 2x 8GB DDR4 RAM 3200Mhz - so looking for another 2 of the same.

 

Does anyone have anything I could buy or borrow for a week?

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
mentalinc
2460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2669694 7-Mar-2021 20:21
Send private message

What GFX card do you have?
What CPU?

what fps are you getting?

What do you hope the extra RAM will resolve?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Jase2985
11532 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669706 7-Mar-2021 20:43
Send private message

how much ram are you currently using? how are you measuring it?

 

how big is your page file? is it on a fast disk?

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669729 7-Mar-2021 21:11
Send private message

mentalinc: What GFX card do you have?
What CPU?

what fps are you getting?

What do you hope the extra RAM will resolve?

 

 

 

RTX 2060 Super
Ryzen 5 3600X

 

 

 

Depends what I fly where I fly and with what aircraft

 

 



kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669730 7-Mar-2021 21:11
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

how much ram are you currently using? how are you measuring it?

 

how big is your page file? is it on a fast disk?

 

 

16GB

 

page file? 

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669737 7-Mar-2021 21:39
Send private message

kiwis:

 

Jase2985:

 

how much ram are you currently using? how are you measuring it?

 

how big is your page file? is it on a fast disk?

 

 

16GB

 

page file? 

 

 

16GB installed or 16GB in use? In W7/W10 Task Manager under Memory Tab check the Committed amount while running MSFS - if it's anywhere near or over 16GB you need more RAM.  But could be bottleneck elsewhere hard to say without more info.

 

A Pagefile is an area on Secondary Storage used by the OS as memory when the system doesn't have enough RAM installed. It was introduced back in Windows 95 iirc.

 

These days it's common to disable PF given enough RAM.

 

 

 

 





mentalinc
2460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2669746 7-Mar-2021 22:11
Send private message

But what are you trying to solve?

 

micro-stutters, low FPS?, high resolution, high quality settings?

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669818 8-Mar-2021 08:59
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

But what are you trying to solve?

 

micro-stutters, low FPS?, high resolution, high quality settings?

 

 

 

 

I don't know why some people add in their two cents worth for not reason. Are you selling ram or are you close by and willing to assist with a few tests?

 

Like I said in the OP, I want to see if it'll improve MSFS? Doesn't mean I'm trying to solve anything or that there's an issue. I'm simply keen to see if it'll make much of a difference. 



kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669822 8-Mar-2021 09:09
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

16GB installed or 16GB in use? In W7/W10 Task Manager under Memory Tab check the Committed amount while running MSFS - if it's anywhere near or over 16GB you need more RAM.  But could be bottleneck elsewhere hard to say without more info.

 

A Pagefile is an area on Secondary Storage used by the OS as memory when the system doesn't have enough RAM installed. It was introduced back in Windows 95 iirc.

 

These days it's common to disable PF given enough RAM.

 

 

The committed values are 20.7/42.9GB cashed 1.1GB

 

 

 

In us while gaming is near 15GB with only 1GB remaining give or take.

 

 

 

Page file in Yes - no idea how to find out big it is?

 

 

mentalinc
2460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2669863 8-Mar-2021 10:11
Send private message

kiwis:

 

I don't know why some people add in their two cents worth for not reason. Are you selling ram or are you close by and willing to assist with a few tests?

 

Like I said in the OP, I want to see if it'll improve MSFS? Doesn't mean I'm trying to solve anything or that there's an issue. I'm simply keen to see if it'll make much of a difference. 

 

 

Just Wow..

 

 

 

So will it improve your performance, sure... But is it the best place to spend money is the better question... So what are you trying to solve.

 

If you can't say I want these three things to improve, how will you know if the RAM has solved it?

 

 

 

Edit: Based on the updated post, then Yes seems like for your setup you'll benefit from more RAM.

 

 

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669870 8-Mar-2021 10:23
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

kiwis:

 

I don't know why some people add in their two cents worth for not reason. Are you selling ram or are you close by and willing to assist with a few tests?

 

Like I said in the OP, I want to see if it'll improve MSFS? Doesn't mean I'm trying to solve anything or that there's an issue. I'm simply keen to see if it'll make much of a difference. 

 

 

Just Wow..

 

 

 

So will it improve your performance, sure... But is it the best place to spend money is the better question... So what are you trying to solve.

 

If you can't say I want these three things to improve, how will you know if the RAM has solved it?

 

 

 

Edit: Based on the updated post, then Yes seems like for your setup you'll benefit from more RAM.

 

 

 

 

Interestingly enough in the MSFS specific forums/social media groups/discords there a lot of conflicting opinion on if 16GB or 32GB ram makes any improvement to the sim. It's literally one extreme to the other, some say it makes no difference what so ever and it's a complete waste of money while others say its the only thing that makes the game playable in big built up areas like large cities and busy airports 

 

I'm really happy with the performance on my machine. I'm not trying to improve anything. I'm not sure why that has to be a thing. 

 

However, what if I found out it was even better with more RAM but I never knew?!

 

I know, why don't I test it out for myself. Before I go buy $150 worth of RAM I thought I'd ask if anyone had something lying around I could buy or borrow to try it out. 

 

If not, I'll probably go buy some because it's only $150.

 

 

 

 

 

 

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670327 9-Mar-2021 01:04
Send private message

kiwis:

 

K8Toledo:

 

16GB installed or 16GB in use? In W7/W10 Task Manager under Memory Tab check the Committed amount while running MSFS - if it's anywhere near or over 16GB you need more RAM.  But could be bottleneck elsewhere hard to say without more info.

 

A Pagefile is an area on Secondary Storage used by the OS as memory when the system doesn't have enough RAM installed. It was introduced back in Windows 95 iirc.

 

These days it's common to disable PF given enough RAM.

 

 

The committed values are 20.7/42.9GB cashed 1.1GB

 

 

 

In us while gaming is near 15GB with only 1GB remaining give or take.

 

 

 

Page file in Yes - no idea how to find out big it is?

 

 

 

 

Ouch.  Yep as mentioned above another 16GB certainly won't hurt. 

 

I see Microsoft recommends 8GB of VRAM so you're prob chewing through that as well. 

 

Re: PF - right now 27GB is reserved.   With 32GB RAM installed you should be able to turn it off (but keep it on until then). 





Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 