Long shot request. I'm in North Auckland and want to see if 32GB RAM will improve MSFS (I currently have 16GB).
I have 2x 8GB DDR4 RAM 3200Mhz - so looking for another 2 of the same.
Does anyone have anything I could buy or borrow for a week?
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
how much ram are you currently using? how are you measuring it?
how big is your page file? is it on a fast disk?
mentalinc: What GFX card do you have?
What CPU?
what fps are you getting?
What do you hope the extra RAM will resolve?
RTX 2060 Super
Ryzen 5 3600X
Depends what I fly where I fly and with what aircraft
16GB
page file?
16GB installed or 16GB in use? In W7/W10 Task Manager under Memory Tab check the Committed amount while running MSFS - if it's anywhere near or over 16GB you need more RAM. But could be bottleneck elsewhere hard to say without more info.
A Pagefile is an area on Secondary Storage used by the OS as memory when the system doesn't have enough RAM installed. It was introduced back in Windows 95 iirc.
These days it's common to disable PF given enough RAM.
But what are you trying to solve?
micro-stutters, low FPS?, high resolution, high quality settings?
I don't know why some people add in their two cents worth for not reason. Are you selling ram or are you close by and willing to assist with a few tests?
Like I said in the OP, I want to see if it'll improve MSFS? Doesn't mean I'm trying to solve anything or that there's an issue. I'm simply keen to see if it'll make much of a difference.
The committed values are 20.7/42.9GB cashed 1.1GB
In us while gaming is near 15GB with only 1GB remaining give or take.
Page file in Yes - no idea how to find out big it is?
Just Wow..
So will it improve your performance, sure... But is it the best place to spend money is the better question... So what are you trying to solve.
If you can't say I want these three things to improve, how will you know if the RAM has solved it?
Edit: Based on the updated post, then Yes seems like for your setup you'll benefit from more RAM.
Interestingly enough in the MSFS specific forums/social media groups/discords there a lot of conflicting opinion on if 16GB or 32GB ram makes any improvement to the sim. It's literally one extreme to the other, some say it makes no difference what so ever and it's a complete waste of money while others say its the only thing that makes the game playable in big built up areas like large cities and busy airports
I'm really happy with the performance on my machine. I'm not trying to improve anything. I'm not sure why that has to be a thing.
However, what if I found out it was even better with more RAM but I never knew?!
I know, why don't I test it out for myself. Before I go buy $150 worth of RAM I thought I'd ask if anyone had something lying around I could buy or borrow to try it out.
If not, I'll probably go buy some because it's only $150.
The committed values are 20.7/42.9GB cashed 1.1GB
In us while gaming is near 15GB with only 1GB remaining give or take.
Page file in Yes - no idea how to find out big it is?
Ouch. Yep as mentioned above another 16GB certainly won't hurt.
I see Microsoft recommends 8GB of VRAM so you're prob chewing through that as well.
Re: PF - right now 27GB is reserved. With 32GB RAM installed you should be able to turn it off (but keep it on until then).