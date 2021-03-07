mentalinc: kiwis: I don't know why some people add in their two cents worth for not reason. Are you selling ram or are you close by and willing to assist with a few tests? Like I said in the OP, I want to see if it'll improve MSFS? Doesn't mean I'm trying to solve anything or that there's an issue. I'm simply keen to see if it'll make much of a difference. Just Wow.. So will it improve your performance, sure... But is it the best place to spend money is the better question... So what are you trying to solve. If you can't say I want these three things to improve, how will you know if the RAM has solved it? Edit: Based on the updated post, then Yes seems like for your setup you'll benefit from more RAM.

Interestingly enough in the MSFS specific forums/social media groups/discords there a lot of conflicting opinion on if 16GB or 32GB ram makes any improvement to the sim. It's literally one extreme to the other, some say it makes no difference what so ever and it's a complete waste of money while others say its the only thing that makes the game playable in big built up areas like large cities and busy airports

I'm really happy with the performance on my machine. I'm not trying to improve anything. I'm not sure why that has to be a thing.

However, what if I found out it was even better with more RAM but I never knew?!

I know, why don't I test it out for myself. Before I go buy $150 worth of RAM I thought I'd ask if anyone had something lying around I could buy or borrow to try it out.

If not, I'll probably go buy some because it's only $150.