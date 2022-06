Bought a joystick and throttle quadrant from a mate on the weekend (currently being shipped from ChCh), but don't really need the quadrant.









This throttle quadrant is more for sims (ie Microsoft Flight Sim, Xplane, etc), but I prefer games where a quadrant isn't really suitable like Star Wars Squadrons, Ace Combat, and Elite Dangerous (hoping to buy a Thrustmaster TWCS Throttle for this).



Looking for $100 (includes shipping).