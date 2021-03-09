Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: Broken Surface Pro's
Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#282750 9-Mar-2021 21:32
Send private message

Hey team - these are the last of the Surface Pro's I had. All have touch screen issues so need the 'touch driver' disabled in device manager to work properly. If that sounds complicated / too hard these are probably not for you.

 

Both surface 3 models do not include the power adapter...3rd party power adapters are around $20-30 on TradeMe - Microsoft originals are probably worth about the same as the device.

 

 

 

1. Surface Pro 3 - i5-4300U / 8GB / 256GB - Screen cracked along bottom. Ghost touches on right hand side. Battery 176 cycles. Includes type cover BUT NO POWER ADAPTER $80

 

 

 

2. Surface Pro 3 - i7-4650U / 8GB / 256GB - Obvious impact damage to both top right and left side. No cracks on display area but black bezel has some. Dents on back of case. Touch screen seems to work with the exception of the top right had side. Battery 1091 cycles. Includes type cover BUT NO POWER ADAPTER  $100

 

 

 

3. Surface Pro 4 - i7-6650U / 8GB / 256GB - No obvious damage apart from the normal scratches on the rear. Ghost touches all down the right hand side of screen. Battery Cycles 95. Includes type cover AND POWER ADAPTER. $150

 

 

 

 

pih

pih
394 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670781 9-Mar-2021 23:33
Send private message

PM sent about Surface Pro 4

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2671066 10-Mar-2021 13:49
Send private message

Sorry guys the 4 went pretty much straight away. Anyone keen to make an offer on the 3's?

sampler
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671111 10-Mar-2021 15:17
Send private message

Could i have dibbs on nunber 2? Can you post a photo of damaged areas and over all?



Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2671283 10-Mar-2021 19:51
Send private message

@sampler https://imgur.com/a/B5MzZaY

sampler
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671286 10-Mar-2021 20:04
Send private message

thanks for that. rather impressive damage on number 2 with no lcd damage as such .... Will ask the boss and let you know asap tomorrow morning.

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672203 12-Mar-2021 11:01
Send private message

$100 for the pair of them?

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672396 12-Mar-2021 18:20
Send private message

SOLD

