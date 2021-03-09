Hey team - these are the last of the Surface Pro's I had. All have touch screen issues so need the 'touch driver' disabled in device manager to work properly. If that sounds complicated / too hard these are probably not for you.

Both surface 3 models do not include the power adapter...3rd party power adapters are around $20-30 on TradeMe - Microsoft originals are probably worth about the same as the device.

1. Surface Pro 3 - i5-4300U / 8GB / 256GB - Screen cracked along bottom. Ghost touches on right hand side. Battery 176 cycles. Includes type cover BUT NO POWER ADAPTER $80

2. Surface Pro 3 - i7-4650U / 8GB / 256GB - Obvious impact damage to both top right and left side. No cracks on display area but black bezel has some. Dents on back of case. Touch screen seems to work with the exception of the top right had side. Battery 1091 cycles. Includes type cover BUT NO POWER ADAPTER $100

3. Surface Pro 4 - i7-6650U / 8GB / 256GB - No obvious damage apart from the normal scratches on the rear. Ghost touches all down the right hand side of screen. Battery Cycles 95. Includes type cover AND POWER ADAPTER. $150