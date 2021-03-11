Xbox One Wireless Controller Adaptor for Windows. Looks like this:
https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/pc/209640-xbox-one-wireless-controller-adaptor-for-windows
$10 with free shipping (RD extra).
If whoever takes this has issues getting Windows 10 to recognize it, use these drivers - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TKBaZyZ-riOtWK_5MI-A5Hfw4nm4DCMU?usp=sharing (which seem to be "rare")..... for some reason, they dont get picked up by Win10 all the time. I have to manually install mine after each rebuild.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
Sold.