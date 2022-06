Brothers (and sisters).

My significant other is getting me to wind up some of my toys and the morepork unit + kit is fresh to go. Looking for $150 ono.

The components include:

2 "HD" Wifi Cameras (believe I have 1x of the usb/ethernet adapters used to set these up)

1 Wifi Camera

1 PIR with camera

4 PIR + 1 non working PIR

1 Morepork Smoke alarm

5 Door sensors (reed sensors?)

Morepork Panel

Make me an offer. Would prefer to get rid of all of it.