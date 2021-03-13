Kia ora,

In prep for our reno/subdivision, I am doing a clearout of old devices. My preference is for pickup, which is essential for some items, and we're in Mangere Bridge, Auckland. Courier for the smaller items is negotiable. All as is but I've done a basic check that they seem to be working. Suggested prices but open to offers as I'm slightly horrified by the amount of stuff that has accumulated. All the devices are wiped/reset etc. ready for a new user.

1. Dell PowerEdge R210 II server 1U rackmount with 16GB RAM, 75GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home. Has been running as a media server (with an extra hard drive - easy access to install one if you want to but I've taken that for my NAS). $250

2. Logitech K811 EasySwitch keyboard. $40

3. iPad Air 2 wifi (I think 64GB). $150

4. iPad Mini 3 wifi (I think 256GB). Some cracks in the screen in two corners. $130

5. Brydge clipon keyboard for the iPad Mini 3. $25

6. Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover 5. $25

7. Apple TV (2013 model A1469). 2 available @ $30

8. Mikrotik RouterBoard RB2011 UAS RM. $40

9. Sonos Connect. $50 [PENDING]

10. Sonos Connect Amp. $100 [PENDING]

11. Unifi AP-LR. $50

12. Unifi UAP-PRO. 2 available @ $70

(I think I've got POE injectors for these kicking around somewhere)

13. Wired Apple extended keyboard (i.e. with numeric keypad). $25 [PENDING]

14. Rack cabinet 12RU 430mm deep wall mountable lockable (not swing mount). $200

15. Cabinet 12RU size BUT NO RACK MOUNTS 430mm deep i.e. identical to above but without the rack mounting. $100

16. Yamaha RX-V2065 surround sound amp. $90

17. Onkyo TX-SR373 surround sound amp. $130

18. PS3 and various controllers. $90

19. Draytek Vigor 130. $70