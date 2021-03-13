Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedOld devices - massive clearout pre-renovation
lyndondrake

199 posts

Master Geek


#283811 13-Mar-2021 17:07
Send private message

Kia ora,

 

 

 

In prep for our reno/subdivision, I am doing a clearout of old devices. My preference is for pickup, which is essential for some items, and we're in Mangere Bridge, Auckland. Courier for the smaller items is negotiable. All as is but I've done a basic check that they seem to be working. Suggested prices but open to offers as I'm slightly horrified by the amount of stuff that has accumulated. All the devices are wiped/reset etc. ready for a new user.

 

 

 

1. Dell PowerEdge R210 II server 1U rackmount with 16GB RAM, 75GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home. Has been running as a media server (with an extra hard drive - easy access to install one if you want to but I've taken that for my NAS). $250

 

2. Logitech K811 EasySwitch keyboard. $40

 

3. iPad Air 2 wifi (I think 64GB). $150

 

4. iPad Mini 3 wifi (I think 256GB). Some cracks in the screen in two corners. $130

 

5. Brydge clipon keyboard for the iPad Mini 3. $25

 

6. Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover 5. $25

 

7. Apple TV (2013 model A1469). 2 available @ $30

 

8. Mikrotik RouterBoard RB2011 UAS RM. $40

 

9. Sonos Connect. $50 [PENDING]

 

10. Sonos Connect Amp. $100 [PENDING]

 

11. Unifi AP-LR. $50

 

12. Unifi UAP-PRO. 2 available @ $70

 

(I think I've got POE injectors for these kicking around somewhere)

 

13. Wired Apple extended keyboard (i.e. with numeric keypad). $25 [PENDING]

 

14. Rack cabinet 12RU 430mm deep wall mountable lockable (not swing mount). $200

 

15. Cabinet 12RU size BUT NO RACK MOUNTS 430mm deep i.e. identical to above but without the rack mounting. $100

 

16. Yamaha RX-V2065 surround sound amp. $90

 

17. Onkyo TX-SR373 surround sound amp. $130

 

18. PS3 and various controllers. $90

 

19. Draytek Vigor 130. $70

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
jonathan18
6050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2673872 13-Mar-2021 17:17
Send private message

Just confiming that the  UAP-PROs are this model here, and have n but not ac? 

 

I'm starting to look to find replacements for the Grandstream 7610s I've got (and dislike), but am thinking these UniFis are an older tech, yeah?

lyndondrake

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2673875 13-Mar-2021 17:20
Send private message

Yep they're older, pretty sure no N

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2673876 13-Mar-2021 17:26
Send private message

I'd be interested in one of the amps. I'm in Wellington so assume they're in the pick up only category, but let me know if you happen to have the box for either of them still and would be inclined to write courier details on it.



lyndondrake

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2673878 13-Mar-2021 17:28
Send private message

I've got the box for the Onkyo. It's not as heavy as some amps but if you're happy for the courier cost I can send it.

cyril7
8722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2673882 13-Mar-2021 17:45
Send private message

Hi, will take the RB2011 off your hands, PM sent

 

Cyril

lyndondrake

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2673932 13-Mar-2021 18:16
Send private message

RB2011 pending - Mods, I can't seem to edit the post any more?

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2673934 13-Mar-2021 18:33
Send private message

lyndondrake:

I've got the box for the Onkyo. It's not as heavy as some amps but if you're happy for the courier cost I can send it.



Awesome. I'll measure to make sure it'll fit in the cabinet this evening.



Huntakillaz
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2673984 13-Mar-2021 20:57
Send private message

I'll take the Yamaha Amp if the Onkyo goes, my current one is starting to die so this would be perfect timing to replace it.

 

Can do pickup.

 

 

 

16. Yamaha RX-V2065 surround sound amp. $90

 

17. Onkyo TX-SR373 surround sound amp. $130

 

 

lyndondrake

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2673988 13-Mar-2021 20:59
Send private message

Cool, Yamaha gone too then.

Noig
398 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2674067 14-Mar-2021 07:45
Send private message

Note to the site admin:
In this case it would be good if the text (of the sold items)of the opening post could be crossed out so you could instantly see what's still available. Thanks

lyndondrake

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2674070 14-Mar-2021 07:56
Send private message

Rack cabinet photo as requested by PM

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 