But I can't find M-F DB9 null modem adaptor in Chch. Jaycar don't have them, PBtech want $10 to ship them to Chch, there's NONE listed on Trademe and I can't wait 3 months to get them out of China... Am I that old that no-one knows what RS232 is anymore?

Anyone got a couple of DB9 M-F null modem adaptors they could sell me for a reasonable price? At the moment I have a couple of jumpers crossing over the cable which is ugly++ and isn't conducive to being carried around as a test platform doing some LORA signal mapping...

Or suggestions of places that won't charge more for the postage than the parts?

Cheers - N