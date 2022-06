A unique find - new in December 2016, boxed & stored from June 2017. Opened & tested yesterday for the first time since.Case: CM Storm Scout 2, graphite grey with glass side coverBoard: AsRock Fatal1ty H87 Performance SeriesCPU: i5-4670 @ 3.4GHzRAM: 16GB as 4 x 4GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3 1600MHzPSU: Corsair RM 450 Gold modularSSD: Crucial M500 240GB SATA 3HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200 2TBODD: Asus e-Green DVD R/WWiFi: Asus PCIe add-in cardCondition - near new. It’s as though they went out to get the final component - the video card - & never came back. Get that card & you’ve got a decent fun box for not much money.Freshly Winstalled.As an indicator of hours used - the case fans have a hint of dust on the leading edge only, CPU fan & sink have none.$270 plus courier - comes in original CM Storm box. Hamilton / Auckland delivery is possible over the next week or so.