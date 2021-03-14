A unique find - new in December 2016, boxed & stored from June 2017. Opened & tested yesterday for the first time since.
Case: CM Storm Scout 2, graphite grey with glass side cover
Board: AsRock Fatal1ty H87 Performance Series
CPU: i5-4670 @ 3.4GHz
RAM: 16GB as 4 x 4GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3 1600MHz
PSU: Corsair RM 450 Gold modular
SSD: Crucial M500 240GB SATA 3
HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200 2TB
ODD: Asus e-Green DVD R/W
WiFi: Asus PCIe add-in card
Condition - near new. It’s as though they went out to get the final component - the video card - & never came back. Get that card & you’ve got a decent fun box for not much money.
Freshly Winstalled.
As an indicator of hours used - the case fans have a hint of dust on the leading edge only, CPU fan & sink have none.
$270 plus courier - comes in original CM Storm box. Hamilton / Auckland delivery is possible over the next week or so.