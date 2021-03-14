Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#283821 14-Mar-2021 09:03
A unique find - new in December 2016, boxed & stored from June 2017. Opened & tested yesterday for the first time since.

Case: CM Storm Scout 2, graphite grey with glass side cover
Board: AsRock Fatal1ty H87 Performance Series
CPU: i5-4670 @ 3.4GHz
RAM: 16GB as 4 x 4GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3 1600MHz
PSU: Corsair RM 450 Gold modular
SSD: Crucial M500 240GB SATA 3
HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200 2TB
ODD: Asus e-Green DVD R/W
WiFi: Asus PCIe add-in card

Condition - near new. It’s as though they went out to get the final component - the video card - & never came back. Get that card & you’ve got a decent fun box for not much money.

Freshly Winstalled.

As an indicator of hours used - the case fans have a hint of dust on the leading edge only, CPU fan & sink have none.





$270 plus courier - comes in original CM Storm box. Hamilton / Auckland delivery is possible over the next week or so.

  #2674296 14-Mar-2021 15:41
Dang, thats a pretty sweet deal :)

 

Throw in a 1650 and you can run most stuff out there to a degree - I've got similar system and was able to run RDR2 at 40fps. 

 

 




  #2676252 17-Mar-2021 18:34
Sold, thank you Geekzone

