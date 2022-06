Whilst the options that @Cyril provided is totally adequate, just to give you some more (managed) options, TP-Link also have a "Managed" switch in a similar flavour:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL0150/TP-Link-TL-SG105PE-5-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switc

They also have an 8-port version, although only 4 of those ports are PoE capable: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL0150/TP-Link-TL-SG105PE-5-Port-Gigabit-Easy-Smart-Switc

I have the 8-port version which I'd like with slightly more control, and as such I could do VLANs etc on the ports (for testing devices etc).

D-Link also have something similar, albeit a bit more expensive: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHDLK60502018/D-Link-DGS-1100-05PD-5-Port-Gigabit-Smart-Managed

I tool have the D-Link, installed in the roof space to provide power to an external IP Camera. What I found interesting with the D-Link is that it can draw power to the unit via PoE itself, so for my case I only have a RJ-45 CAT6 cable from my study where my main router is located to the roof space. I have a PoE injector in the study to provide power + ethernet connectivity to the switch. Works really well for me, and with the PoE injector in the study if for whatever reason I need to restart the switch I could just unplug the PoE injector without having to access the roof space.

Just giving you some more options in case you would like to pursue the "amanged switch" path...