xyeovillian

Wanted NVIDIA SHIELD has anyone got a older model not being used, as I would like to try one.
Just curious how it be compared to ie Apple TV etc ?
If your only use case is using streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, I'd opt for the Apple TV 4K (and I say this as a Shield owner).
The Shield only becomes worth it over the ATV if you either a) want Android or b) need local content playback. ATV can't do lossless audio AFAIK.
If you do want to get the Shield, you will also miss out on Dolby Vision by going with the older (<2017), which is only available in the 2019+ models.
I have 2 Shield's (1 x 2015 and 1 x 2017 models) and and ATV 4K.
My 2 cents. If you are looking to use official streaming sources, particularly for local content then ATV 4K is what you want. The Shield really only comes into it if you want to play around with Kodi and unofficial sources.
Original Shield owner here - so circa 6 years on and still love it for my specific use case.
So if there is more than one going - I will gladly take a 2nd one for the family room if the price is right :)
ShinyChrome:
You can do lossless PCM using infuse. Of course you lose the audio and experience enhancing little HD lights on your AVR.
Senecio:
I agree. The only real eception is if you hate the ATV piece of junk remote. You can largely get around it but it really is pants.
Handle9:
Senecio:
Logitech Harmony remote solves that issue. At least partially, some apps (Kayo) don't recognise the Harmony FFW/RWD buttons as replacements for swiping the ATV remote to scrub the time line. Its the only time I take out the original remote.
Senecio:
As I said you can largely get around it. In contrast the Fire Stick remote, while basic, is functional and really very good. I use Fire Sticks as our android streaming device of choice as I need Kodi for some things.
I've read quite a lot of complaints about the shield remote too, although I can't comment on that.