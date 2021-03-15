xyeovillian

If your only use case is using streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, I'd opt for the Apple TV 4K (and I say this as a Shield owner).

The Shield only becomes worth it over the ATV if you either a) want Android or b) need local content playback. ATV can't do lossless audio AFAIK.

If you do want to get the Shield, you will also miss out on Dolby Vision by going with the older (<2017), which is only available in the 2019+ models.