Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWanted NVIDIA SHIELD
xyeovillian

294 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#283839 15-Mar-2021 14:00
Send private message

Wanted NVIDIA SHIELD has anyone got a older model not being used, as I would like to try one.
Just curious how it be compared to ie Apple TV etc ?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674928 15-Mar-2021 14:27
Send private message

If your only use case is using streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, I'd opt for the Apple TV 4K (and I say this as a Shield owner).

 

The Shield only becomes worth it over the ATV if you either a) want Android or b) need local content playback. ATV can't do lossless audio AFAIK.

 

If you do want to get the Shield, you will also miss out on Dolby Vision by going with the older (<2017), which is only available in the 2019+ models.

Senecio
1499 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2675056 15-Mar-2021 16:37
Send private message

I have 2 Shield's (1 x 2015 and 1 x 2017 models) and and ATV 4K. 

 

 

 

My 2 cents. If you are looking to use official streaming sources, particularly for local content then ATV 4K is what you want. The Shield really only comes into it if you want to play around with Kodi and unofficial sources.

driller2000
902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675090 15-Mar-2021 18:07
Send private message

Original Shield owner here - so circa 6 years on and still love it for my specific use case.

 

So if there is more than one going - I will gladly take a 2nd one for the family room if the price is right :)



Handle9
7603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675139 15-Mar-2021 20:33
Send private message

ShinyChrome:

 

If your only use case is using streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, I'd opt for the Apple TV 4K (and I say this as a Shield owner).

 

The Shield only becomes worth it over the ATV if you either a) want Android or b) need local content playback. ATV can't do lossless audio AFAIK.

 

If you do want to get the Shield, you will also miss out on Dolby Vision by going with the older (<2017), which is only available in the 2019+ models.

 

 

You can do lossless PCM using infuse. Of course you lose the audio and experience enhancing little HD lights on your AVR.

Handle9
7603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675141 15-Mar-2021 20:34
Send private message

Senecio:

 

I have 2 Shield's (1 x 2015 and 1 x 2017 models) and and ATV 4K. 

 

My 2 cents. If you are looking to use official streaming sources, particularly for local content then ATV 4K is what you want. The Shield really only comes into it if you want to play around with Kodi and unofficial sources.

 

 

I agree. The only real eception is if you hate the ATV piece of junk remote. You can largely get around it but it really is pants.

Senecio
1499 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2677313 19-Mar-2021 16:37
Send private message

Handle9:

 

Senecio:

 

I have 2 Shield's (1 x 2015 and 1 x 2017 models) and and ATV 4K. 

 

My 2 cents. If you are looking to use official streaming sources, particularly for local content then ATV 4K is what you want. The Shield really only comes into it if you want to play around with Kodi and unofficial sources.

 

 

I agree. The only real eception is if you hate the ATV piece of junk remote. You can largely get around it but it really is pants.

 

 

 

 

Logitech Harmony remote solves that issue. At least partially, some apps (Kayo) don't recognise the Harmony FFW/RWD buttons as replacements for swiping the ATV remote to scrub the time line. Its the only time I take out the original remote.

Handle9
7603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677314 19-Mar-2021 16:41
Send private message

Senecio:

 

Handle9:

 

I agree. The only real eception is if you hate the ATV piece of junk remote. You can largely get around it but it really is pants.

 

 

Logitech Harmony remote solves that issue. At least partially, some apps (Kayo) don't recognise the Harmony FFW/RWD buttons as replacements for swiping the ATV remote to scrub the time line. Its the only time I take out the original remote.

 

 

As I said you can largely get around it. In contrast the Fire Stick remote, while basic, is functional and really very good. I use Fire Sticks as our android streaming device of choice as I need Kodi for some things.

 

I've read quite a lot of complaints about the shield remote too, although I can't comment on that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 