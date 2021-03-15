Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HP Envy 15 Laptop i7-10750H RTX 2060
kvunqad

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#283843 15-Mar-2021 15:30
Send private message

Hi team,

 

Got this HP Envy 15 for sale, it was purchased on July 2020, warranty is valid until July 2022.. according to HP if there's any problem can just bring the unit to their service center worldwide and they will honor the warranty. I got this mainly for work purposes as last year made me shifted to work from home due to COVID. 

 

It has only been lightly used and its battery cycle count is only 27. (see picture attached). Its in really mint condition as I cant see any scratch or dent on it and I have applied a glass screen protector for it so the screen is still perfect.

 

Spec wise its similar to this one here listed at Pbtech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB1501470/HP-Envy-Creator-15-ep0147TX-RTX-2060-Max-Q-Gaming

 

Only difference is that my unit has 16gb of ram and 1tb of NVME SSD instead (with one empty m.2 slot)

 

Dont have the original box anymore but it will comes with charging brick.

 

Will let this bad boy go for 2200ono, pick up is in Auckland. Shipping at buyer's risk as I am not sure if I can ship this safely without breaking it apart.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
kvunqad

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2676161 17-Mar-2021 16:01
Send private message

Bump.

Price dropping to 1950

fritzman
262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2676165 17-Mar-2021 16:08
Send private message

So the screen doesn’t fold right around like the X360?




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

kvunqad

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2676260 17-Mar-2021 19:36
Send private message

No it doesn’t fold, it’s a clamshell laptop with 4k touch display.



ren1316
134 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2676359 18-Mar-2021 09:39
Send private message

Sent you PM

 

John

kvunqad

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2677777 21-Mar-2021 00:23
Send private message

SOLD!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 