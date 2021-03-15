Hi team,

Got this HP Envy 15 for sale, it was purchased on July 2020, warranty is valid until July 2022.. according to HP if there's any problem can just bring the unit to their service center worldwide and they will honor the warranty. I got this mainly for work purposes as last year made me shifted to work from home due to COVID.

It has only been lightly used and its battery cycle count is only 27. (see picture attached). Its in really mint condition as I cant see any scratch or dent on it and I have applied a glass screen protector for it so the screen is still perfect.

Spec wise its similar to this one here listed at Pbtech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB1501470/HP-Envy-Creator-15-ep0147TX-RTX-2060-Max-Q-Gaming

Only difference is that my unit has 16gb of ram and 1tb of NVME SSD instead (with one empty m.2 slot)

Dont have the original box anymore but it will comes with charging brick.

Will let this bad boy go for 2200ono, pick up is in Auckland. Shipping at buyer's risk as I am not sure if I can ship this safely without breaking it apart.