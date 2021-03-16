Hi, all .. finally replacing some home lab gear so dont need my HP ML330 G6 server anymore

Solid specs for a good home lab or to get started

- Xeon E5620 CPU @ 2.4 GHz - 4 cores 8 threads

- 12 GB ECC RAM

- 3x 300GB 15K 3.5" HDD

- HP P410 RAID Controller

- iLO 2 Advanced

I also have a 200GB SAS SSD I picked up but never got around to installing I can include, but no caddy for this so you would have to mount it somehow

I quickly installed Server 2019 just to show it does work :-)

Asking $150 for GZ members

Way to large and heavy to ship

Located in Auckland - Albany at work or Northcross after hours for collection

Photos