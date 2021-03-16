Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: HP ML330 G6 Server
GoranZ

303 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283871 16-Mar-2021 19:47
Send private message

Hi, all .. finally replacing some home lab gear so dont need my HP ML330 G6 server anymore

 

Solid specs for a good home lab or to get started
- Xeon E5620 CPU @ 2.4 GHz - 4 cores 8 threads
- 12 GB ECC RAM
- 3x 300GB 15K 3.5" HDD
- HP P410 RAID Controller
- iLO 2 Advanced

 

I also have a 200GB SAS SSD I picked up but never got around to installing I can include, but no caddy for this so you would have to mount it somehow 

 

I quickly installed Server 2019 just to show it does work :-)

 

Asking $150 for GZ members

 

Way to large and heavy to ship
Located in Auckland - Albany at work or Northcross after hours for collection 

 

Photos

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

GoranZ

303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677020 19-Mar-2021 09:55
Send private message

Proce drop to $100 (thats what the SSD cost) .. if no interest I'll just $1 NR it on trademe 

 

cheers 

toejam316
1125 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677039 19-Mar-2021 10:23
Send private message

If you can find a way to get it down to Hamilton, say you're popping down this way, I'm keen. I just don't have any plans to go to Auckland at the moment.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

GoranZ

303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677104 19-Mar-2021 11:09
Send private message

Yeah, sorry I dont head that way very often and the Wife's chasing me to get it gone.

 

If any other GZ member is heading that way and drops it to you could work.



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2677107 19-Mar-2021 11:22
Send private message

What board is in here? dual socket or is it the signal variant?  




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

GoranZ

303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677110 19-Mar-2021 11:30
Send private message

Single 

GoranZ

303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677270 19-Mar-2021 15:26
Send private message

SOLD .. ..

