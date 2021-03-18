Anyone interested in a group buy of some e-Paper displays, or other stuff from Good Display?

I want to buy a couple of their DES (wide temperature range, UV-proof, fast-refresh) e-Paper displays, but the only shipping options are DHL & Fedex, both about US$28 which makes a US$5 display suddenly very expensive.

So I'm looking to put together an order for 2 or 3 people to share the shipping cost. PM me if you want in.

For anyone who wants to know, e-Paper displays are used on Kindle & Kobo e-readers & Pebble watch, and some supermarket shelf labels. They retain their display when powered off, so can make for really low/no power displays (e.g. electronic name badges). They also have very high contrast ratios, much better than LCDs or LEDs, and are easily sunlight-readable. Interesting twists are flexible displays and NFC updatable displays. Downsides are limited colours, and very slow refresh rates (seconds, not ms). The fast-refresh pretty much overcomes that last issue, but only applies to monochrome displays.