Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedePaper display group buy?
frankv

5061 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#283896 18-Mar-2021 16:15
Send private message

Anyone interested in a group buy of some e-Paper displays, or other stuff from Good Display?

 

I want to buy a couple of their DES (wide temperature range, UV-proof, fast-refresh) e-Paper displays, but the only shipping options are DHL & Fedex, both about US$28 which makes a US$5 display suddenly very expensive.

 

So I'm looking to put together an order for 2 or 3 people to share the shipping cost. PM me if you want in.

 

For anyone who wants to know, e-Paper displays are used on Kindle & Kobo e-readers & Pebble watch, and some supermarket shelf labels. They retain their display when powered off, so can make for really low/no power displays (e.g. electronic name badges). They also have very high contrast ratios, much better than LCDs or LEDs, and are easily sunlight-readable. Interesting twists are flexible displays and NFC updatable displays. Downsides are limited colours, and very slow refresh rates (seconds, not ms). The fast-refresh pretty much overcomes that last issue, but only applies to monochrome displays.

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
gcorgnet
1013 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2676599 18-Mar-2021 16:16
Send private message

Just out of curiosity, what sort of application do you envisage with this? What can we do?

frankv

5061 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2676608 18-Mar-2021 16:48
Send private message

I plan to hook up to a Raspberry Pi and use as a display for monitoring an engine's temperatures & pressures. I already have a couple of black/white/red e-Paper displays from another supplier, which I subsequently found to be unsuitable due to 15+ seconds refresh time (and irritating flashing/flickering while doing that).

 

 

Geektastic
16710 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676625 18-Mar-2021 17:46
Send private message

$33 is very expensive?







frankv

5061 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2676718 18-Mar-2021 20:52
Send private message

Geektastic: $33 is very expensive?

It is, for a $5 item.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 