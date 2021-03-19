deadlyllama

I've bought a second hand UAP-AC-LR and found out it can't do 802.3af...
I'm in Wellington, happy to pay for shipping.
I have one. Sent you a PM
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.
Failing that I've also got a few. Depending on where you are I could drop one off to you this weekend when I head into town. Just flick me a PM.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.