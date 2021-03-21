in Tauranga.

I've got 1x Grandstream GXV3240 VOIP phone surplus to requirement.

These work well with something like 2talk - for cheap local calls over pure IP internet.

Its new and unused, although the box is slightly battered.

Features:

Wifi (b/g/n)

Bluetooth (for headsets & accessories etc) or plain old EHS for Plantronics headsets.

Power over ethernet (POE)

dual gigabit ethernet ports

USB port

SD card port

mini-HDMI output for connection to TV or monitor

4.3" Capacitive touchscreen

Webcam for video calls with privacy shutter

Android OS built in so you can run many android apps like spotify etc

These are about $300 normally.

I'm looking for $150.