in Tauranga.

 

I've got 1x Grandstream GXV3240 VOIP phone surplus to requirement.

 

These work well with something like 2talk - for cheap local calls over pure IP internet.

 

Its new and unused, although the box is slightly battered.

 

 

 

Features:

 

Wifi (b/g/n)

 

Bluetooth (for headsets & accessories etc) or plain old EHS for Plantronics headsets.

 

Power over ethernet (POE)

 

dual gigabit ethernet ports

 

USB port

 

SD card port

 

mini-HDMI output for connection to TV or monitor

 

4.3" Capacitive touchscreen

 

Webcam for video calls with privacy shutter

 

Android OS built in so you can run many android apps like spotify etc

 

 

 

 

 

 

These are about $300 normally.

 

I'm looking for $150.