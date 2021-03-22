akshayogra

Hi guys,

Auckland based. Have to sell most of my belongings due to my current circumstances. I will list the majority here then list on trademe next week or so if there aren't many takers.

Some of these items are waiting on the boxes, but please let me know if you're not too fussed about the boxes as that would mean less back and forth for me.

Let me know if you're interested but the listed price is too high - keen to get these gone. Still have a laptop, some mini PC's and cameras to go on here.

HDD's

6x Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB

5x Seagate Exos X16 14TB

looking at 700-715+ each ideally.

GPU's

- please let me know if you don't need the boxes as that would make my life much easier. Otherwise there might be a bit of a wait to collect and box the items. These are less than 3 months old and have been barely used.

1x Sapphire Nitro Radeon 6800 16GB – RRP 1399, looking for around 1200

1x Powercolor Red Devil 6800XT RRP 1649, looking for around 1500

1x EVGA RTX 3090 - just confirming which exact model and then will update price

7x Powercolor 5700XT - $570 RRP – looking for 500

5x Powercolor 5700XT Red Dragon - $650 RRP looking for 600

1x Radeon VII – offers?

PC and parts

1x PC

CPU - Ryzen 3900X

MOBO - Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master

RAM - 4x16 GB (64GB) Trident Z RGB 3200MHz CL16

NVMe - 3x1TB Aorus PCIe Gen 4

GPU - AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XTREME WATERFORCE 11G

Watercooling for CPU and GPU

1x ASUS ROG Swift PG349Q 34" QHD 120Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor in box – RRP 1500+ looking for 1000-1200

PSU - 3x EVGA SuperNOVA 1600W P2 PSU. – 1 unboxed, 2 out of box. $750 RRP – looking for $700 for unboxed one, 650 ish for unboxed one.

Phones and Tablets

1x Galaxy Flip 5G – unused – RRP $2139, looking for offers $1500+

1x Galaxy Fold 5G – unused - $2900 RRP, looking for offers over $2000

1x Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G with case. - $2299 RRP – looking for $1800+

1x Poweroak EB50 400Wh Portable Power Station – unboxed – RRP $850 – looking for 700+

1x Bose TV Speaker - in box – used for a month – RRP $400, looking for 300+

1x Lockly Vision Deadbolt Edition – box seal opened but box itself unopened/unused. – RRP 749 – offers around there

Drones

Mavic 2 Zoom big pack with all the accessories – I’m just tallying those up at the moment but also comes with smart controller and hard case as well as extra batteries. Will probably be around 3k

Extra DJI Smart Controller. Unused. RRP 1249 looking for ~ 1000