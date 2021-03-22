Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#283964 22-Mar-2021 16:46
Hi guys,

 

Auckland based. Have to sell most of my belongings due to my current circumstances. I will list the majority here then list on trademe next week or so if there aren't many takers.

 

Some of these items are waiting on the boxes, but please let me know if you're not too fussed about the boxes as that would mean less back and forth for me.

 

Let me know if you're interested but the listed price is too high - keen to get these gone. Still have a laptop, some mini PC's and cameras to go on here.

 

HDD's

 

6x Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB

 

5x Seagate Exos X16 14TB

 

looking at 700-715+ each ideally.

 

GPU's

 

- please let me know if you don't need the boxes as that would make my life much easier. Otherwise there might be a bit of a wait to collect and box the items. These are less than 3 months old and have been barely used.

 

1x Sapphire Nitro Radeon 6800 16GB – RRP 1399, looking for around 1200

 

1x Powercolor Red Devil 6800XT RRP 1649, looking for around 1500

 

1x EVGA RTX 3090 - just confirming which exact model and then will update price

 

7x Powercolor 5700XT - $570 RRP – looking for 500

 

5x Powercolor 5700XT Red Dragon - $650 RRP looking for 600

 

1x Radeon VII – offers?

 

 

 

PC and parts

 

1x PC

 

CPU - Ryzen 3900X
MOBO - Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master
RAM - 4x16 GB (64GB) Trident Z RGB 3200MHz CL16
NVMe - 3x1TB Aorus PCIe Gen 4
GPU - AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XTREME WATERFORCE 11G
Watercooling for CPU and GPU

 

1x ASUS ROG Swift PG349Q 34" QHD 120Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor in box – RRP 1500+ looking for 1000-1200

 

PSU - 3x EVGA SuperNOVA 1600W P2 PSU. – 1 unboxed, 2 out of box. $750 RRP – looking for $700 for unboxed one, 650 ish for unboxed one.

 

 

 

Phones and Tablets

 

1x Galaxy Flip 5G – unused – RRP $2139, looking for offers $1500+

 

1x Galaxy Fold 5G – unused - $2900 RRP, looking for offers over $2000

 

1x Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G with case. - $2299 RRP – looking for $1800+

 

 

 

1x Poweroak EB50 400Wh Portable Power Station – unboxed – RRP $850 – looking for 700+

 

1x Bose TV Speaker - in box – used for a month – RRP $400, looking for 300+

 

1x Lockly Vision Deadbolt Edition – box seal opened but box itself unopened/unused. – RRP 749 – offers around there

 

 

 

Drones

 

Mavic 2 Zoom big pack with all the accessories – I’m just tallying those up at the moment but also comes with smart controller and hard case as well as extra batteries. Will probably be around 3k

 

Extra DJI Smart Controller. Unused. RRP 1249 looking for ~ 1000

 

 

timbosan
1946 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678628 22-Mar-2021 17:00
Hey, sorry to hear that's your in the situation of having to sell things :-(  When you says cameras are you talking DSLR's or security, etc.? 

All the best with your sale!

akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678674 22-Mar-2021 17:02
timbosan:

 

Hey, sorry to hear that's your in the situation of having to sell things :-(  When you says cameras are you talking DSLR's or security, etc.? 

All the best with your sale!

 

 

 

 

DSLR's - theres a sony a6500, sony a7r mk iv, and a canon powershot g1x mk iii

 

a7r comes with top end G MAster lenses (16-50, 70-300 off the top of my head, and 50mm fixed)

itey
447 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2678687 22-Mar-2021 17:20
What are the laptops available?



akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678709 22-Mar-2021 17:47
itey: What are the laptops available?

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU481020/ASUS-ZenBook-Duo-UX481FL-BM020R-Dual-Screen-Entert

 

 

 

Unused, but has a slight scratch on the front

Huntakillaz
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2678838 22-Mar-2021 21:51
Bummer dude :(

 

 

 

pm'd

 

 

akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678861 22-Mar-2021 22:43
Hi guys, I just realised I used the wrong prices for the GPU's (used 5600 prices not 5700XT)

 

 

 

1x Sapphire Nitro Radeon 6800 16GB – RRP 1399

 

1x Powercolor Red Devil 6800XT RRP 1649

 

7x Powercolor 5700XT - $680 RRP 

 

5x Powercolor 5700XT Red Dragon - $680 RRP

 

1x EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra - RRP $3300

 

1x Radeon VII – offers?

 

 

 

1x PC - looking for around $5500 but can be flexible.

 

 

 

Camera

 

Sony Alpha A7R MKIV Mirrorless Digital Camera - RRP $6000 - used twice

 

Sony G Master FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM Lens - RRP $3898

 

Sony FE 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS Lens - RRP $2499

 

Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens - RRP $549

gcorgnet
1013 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2678910 23-Mar-2021 07:21
Hey mate, sorry to hear. What state are the HDDs in? Have they had much use?



akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679016 23-Mar-2021 09:45
the IronWolf drives were used for testing NAS OS's but I don't think they actually did much data transfer. Exos drives are unused/may have been used to initialise a NAS and that's all.

akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679115 23-Mar-2021 11:26
1x mining rig sold.

 

1 still available - 3x GPU's + risers+case +PSU otherwise will sell separately

 

below still available

 

PSU - 2 x EVGA SuperNOVA 1600W P2 PSU. – 1 unboxed, 1 out of box. $750 RRP – looking for $700 for unboxed one, 650 ish for unboxed one.

 

GPU's

 

- please let me know if you don't need the boxes as that would make my life much easier. Otherwise there might be a bit of a wait to collect and box the items. These are less than 3 months old and have been barely used.

 

1x Sapphire Nitro Radeon 6800 16GB – RRP 1399

 

1x Powercolor Red Devil 6800XT RRP 1649

 

1x Powercolor 5700XT - $680 RRP 

 

3x Powercolor 5700XT Red Dragon - $680 RRP

 

1x EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra - RRP $3300

 

1x Radeon VII – offers?

 

 

akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679229 23-Mar-2021 12:42
The Mini PC's are as below:

 

1x NUC10i7FNH4

 

- i7-10710U - 6 core 12 thread
- 1TB Crucial NVMe
- 2x16GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM
RRP $1335

 

1x ASUS PN50

 

- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 
- 1TB Crucial NVMe
- 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM 
RRP $1130

 

 

Psilan
779 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679307 23-Mar-2021 15:00
Slightly keen on the NUC10i7FNH4. Any idea of price?

akshayogra

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679375 23-Mar-2021 16:12
Psilan:

 

Slightly keen on the NUC10i7FNH4. Any idea of price?

 

 

 

 

as close as possible to the listed price haha

Shrapz
108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2679456 23-Mar-2021 18:13
Hey, did you get my pm re cards?

bonkas
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2708929 18-May-2021 12:02
Any of the GPU's still available?





