WTS: Coopers furniture restoration kit
landcruiserguy

#283965 22-Mar-2021 17:01
I inherited this when my sister went overseas.  These packs were sold in the malls, she used it to do a chair and then buggered off to the UK.

 

I am Christchurch based and I don't think you can ship this as it's dangerous goods.  This is a good deal for someone who wants to fix up some furniture.

 

I believe it's the big pack - Stripping pack C.  RRP for this is $819 but geekzone is about good deals, I want it gone and it's been partially used.  Asking $200.

 

Details on the web site: Stripping Pack C - (10 Pack Litres) + 5L Stripper FREE - Cooper's Strip Club New Zealand

 

 

 

 

landcruiserguy

  #2772853 6-Sep-2021 12:07
Hi, this is free to a good home if anyone wants it.  Restoring furniture is a good lock down project.  Please save me from having to dump this as hazardous waste.

brownie112
  #2772934 6-Sep-2021 14:19
Hi I'm in Christchurch and could use with this. I've been meaning to strip the old paint off our metal fence and freshly repaint it. Also could be a good lockdown project. Where abouts are you in Chch?

landcruiserguy

  #2773143 6-Sep-2021 18:56
@brownie112 I have someone else who got in beforehand but I will let you know if that falls through.



brownie112
  #2773148 6-Sep-2021 19:41
No worries

