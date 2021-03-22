landcruiserguy

I inherited this when my sister went overseas. These packs were sold in the malls, she used it to do a chair and then buggered off to the UK.

I am Christchurch based and I don't think you can ship this as it's dangerous goods. This is a good deal for someone who wants to fix up some furniture.

I believe it's the big pack - Stripping pack C. RRP for this is $819 but geekzone is about good deals, I want it gone and it's been partially used. Asking $200.

Details on the web site: Stripping Pack C - (10 Pack Litres) + 5L Stripper FREE - Cooper's Strip Club New Zealand