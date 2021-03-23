SPIM08HP 3.7v 8ah 200a LITHIUM ION W/ CELL HOLDER × 60
Brought these last year to build a battery pack, but unused. Been sitting in box from battery hookup.
My loss free to geekzone, pickup Auckland.
Ping @RUKI
Thanks for that done
Can I have 10x of these if there are still any left?
I'm planning to create two 5s battery packs.
All gone