champakram

FS: Apple Macbook Pro 13" Mid 2014
#284017 25-Mar-2021 15:31
Hi,

 

Selling my Apple Macbook pro 13 and its in very good condition, it had case and keyboard skin all its life. Below are the specs. Looking for $700

 

 

 

  Model Name: MacBook Pro

 

  Processor Name: Dual-Core Intel Core i5

 

  Processor Speed: 2.6 GHz

 

  Number of Processors: 1

 

  Total Number of Cores: 2

 

  L2 Cache (per Core): 256 KB

 

  L3 Cache: 3 MB

 

  Hyper-Threading Technology: Enabled

 

  Memory: 16 GB

 

  Capacity: 251 GB   Model: APPLE SSD SM0256F    

 

  System Firmware Version: 430.0.0.0.0

 

  SMC Version (system): 2.16f68

 

  Serial Number (system): C02N919WG3QQ

 

  Charge Information:

 

  Fully Charged: Yes

 

  Charging: No

 

  Full Charge Capacity (mAh): 5003

 

  State of Charge (%): 100

 

  Health Information:

 

  Cycle Count: 921

 

  Condition: Normal

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

  #2680536 25-Mar-2021 15:33
Price?

  #2680537 25-Mar-2021 15:34
looking at $700 just updated

  #2680648 25-Mar-2021 20:11
Open to reasonable offers



  #2682478 29-Mar-2021 13:12
Bump $650

