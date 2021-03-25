Doing a bit of a cleanout of stuff we no longer use. PM me with offers:
4-bike Thule tow bar bike rack. Only used twice, near new condition, fits any car with a tow bar. Bought for $329, looking for $220ono.
DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo) - includes 3 batteries, car charger, aftermarket bag and more as pictured. This has had a white skin applied since purchase and has virtually no marks on it. Total flight time 2:36. Brand new blades plus one more full set and a few old spares. Great starter drone, super steady. Looking for $950ono.
Hisense Series 6 55N6 (55" 4K LCD TV) - currently boxed and in storage. I bought this in Australia, it has a DVB-T tuner but will not work in NZ as it won't tune to our bands. However it's a great 4k TV, it has a good picture. Can send photos and more details if interested. Around 4 years old, has YT and Netflix apps built in. Looking for offers as not sure what it's worth.
Pickup in Kaukapakapa, Auckland or Albany during working hours, or I could post the Mavic at your cost and risk if you're keen.