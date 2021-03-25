Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Clearing out the clutter: bike rack, DJI Mavic Pro, 55" HiSense 4K TV

pih

pih

395 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284024 25-Mar-2021 21:22
Send private message

Doing a bit of a cleanout of stuff we no longer use. PM me with offers:

4-bike Thule tow bar bike rack. Only used twice, near new condition, fits any car with a tow bar. Bought for $329, looking for $220ono.
Click to see full size

DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo) - includes 3 batteries, car charger, aftermarket bag and more as pictured. This has had a white skin applied since purchase and has virtually no marks on it. Total flight time 2:36. Brand new blades plus one more full set and a few old spares. Great starter drone, super steady. Looking for $950ono.
Click to see full size

Hisense Series 6 55N6 (55" 4K LCD TV) - currently boxed and in storage. I bought this in Australia, it has a DVB-T tuner but will not work in NZ as it won't tune to our bands. However it's a great 4k TV, it has a good picture. Can send photos and more details if interested. Around 4 years old, has YT and Netflix apps built in. Looking for offers as not sure what it's worth.

Pickup in Kaukapakapa, Auckland or Albany during working hours, or I could post the Mavic at your cost and risk if you're keen.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.

neb

neb
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681065 26-Mar-2021 13:48
Send private message

Hisense Series 6 55N6 (55" 4K LCD TV) - currently boxed and in storage. I bought this in Australia, it has a DVB-T tuner but will not work in NZ as it won't tune to our bands. However it's a great 4k TV, it has a good picture. Can send photos and more details if interested. Around 4 years old, has YT and Netflix apps built in. Looking for offers as not sure what it's worth.

 

Do you have a vague ballpark figure? My neighbour was muttering about getting a new TV and might take it, had a quick look at prices for equivalents on TM and don't want to make an insultingly low offer :-).

 

 

Also, from comments on the ProductReviews web site, has it ever exhibited the problem of turning itself off while running?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 