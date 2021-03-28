Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: MacBook Pro 15" 2017 i7 2.8GHz - New condition
Looking for $1600.

 

Laptop is in new condition, not a single scratch or mark. It lived its life in a case.

 

The battery cycle count is 2, as the keyboard was replaced by Apple under their butterfly keyboard replacement program, which included a brand new top case / keyboard / battery (parts include a 2 year Apple parts warranty). 

MacBook Pro 2017 model - Space Grey Colour
15.4" Retina Display
256GB Solid State Drive
16GB Memory
Intel HD Graphics 630 1536MB + Radeon Pro 555 2GB
Four thunderbolt 3 ports
Touch Bar + Touch ID (Fingerprint)


I haven't used the laptop since this was replaced as I purchased another laptop, hence the low cycle count.
Your basically buying a Apple MacBook which looks and performs like new.

Has been re-set to factory settings with updated OS Big Sur installed.

Includes copy of original receipt, original box, and includes original AC charger and power cord.

Buyer is welcome to pickup from New Lynn Auckland, or I can courier signature required CourierPost. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now SOLD.

