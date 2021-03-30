Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedEOI: Asus 1080TI
networkn

27434 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284086 30-Mar-2021 15:43
Send private message

I am not sure what this would be worth, considering upgrading. Anyone able to provide some idea on what this might be worth second hand? Purchased in October 2017.

 

I'm in Auckland, in case anyone is interested?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2684155 30-Mar-2021 15:45
Send private message

Make sure that you secure a replacement before you sell this one.. Check trademe but probably more than you paid new for it...




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
networkn

27434 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684156 30-Mar-2021 15:46
Send private message

mentalinc: Make sure that you secure a replacement before you sell this one.. Check trademe but probably more than you paid new for it...

 

Don't worry, I will be ensuring whoever buys it knows there needs to be an overlap.

networkn

27434 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684751 31-Mar-2021 13:34
Send private message

Thanks for peoples interest, we have aborted the idea of this given the cheapest 3080 in stock anywhere is $2500. I'll reassess in a few months.

 

 



mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2684813 31-Mar-2021 15:10
Send private message

Surprised you were not aware of the pricing before the process started. But yes they are now circa $1000 more than when they came out.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27873 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684815 31-Mar-2021 15:12
Send private message

mentalinc:

Surprised you were not aware of the pricing before the process started. But yes they are now circa $1000 more than when they came out.



Wow really in gonna sell mine lol




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

networkn

27434 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684816 31-Mar-2021 15:16
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

Surprised you were not aware of the pricing before the process started. But yes they are now circa $1000 more than when they came out.

 

 

Well, Pricespy had them showing at $1600, but weren't in stock. At $1600 I was considering it, at $2500 I am not.

 

Still needed to know what my card was potentially worth.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 