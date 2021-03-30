I am not sure what this would be worth, considering upgrading. Anyone able to provide some idea on what this might be worth second hand? Purchased in October 2017.
I'm in Auckland, in case anyone is interested?
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
mentalinc: Make sure that you secure a replacement before you sell this one.. Check trademe but probably more than you paid new for it...
Don't worry, I will be ensuring whoever buys it knows there needs to be an overlap.
Thanks for peoples interest, we have aborted the idea of this given the cheapest 3080 in stock anywhere is $2500. I'll reassess in a few months.
Surprised you were not aware of the pricing before the process started. But yes they are now circa $1000 more than when they came out.
Well, Pricespy had them showing at $1600, but weren't in stock. At $1600 I was considering it, at $2500 I am not.
Still needed to know what my card was potentially worth.