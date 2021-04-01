Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#284131 1-Apr-2021 20:00
Looking to pass this on as I don't really use it anymore.

 

It's in really good condition, been looked after carefully (unit cost me $1k when I bought it which was almost more then my car cost at the time so looked after it with my life :D)

 

Comes with the Hyperkin VR Stands for mounting the Lighthouses without drilling holes into the wall, also includes the original mounts from HTC for drilling into the wall too.

 

I'm looking for $550, I have it listed on Facebook Marketplace in Hamilton for $600 but I'm happy to do $50 off for Geekzone.

 

Pickup is in Hamilton, I could consider shipping  but I feel like it'd be pricey given the stands are a bit of an awkward shape to package even when folded up. Pickup definitely preferred.

 

  #2690741 10-Apr-2021 23:44
Bump, also I've chucked it on TradeMe just in case people would feel more comfortable buying via Ping/Afterpay (for what it is worth, I do actually own this! Price is set low compared to a new vive because a few people have mentioned to me that you can get a Quest 2 new for less then my Vive used, personally I think the experience is night and day between both but the customer is always right of course)

https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/Listing.aspx?id=3049291322

I'm still happy to deal through GZ, and will still honour the $50 off for GZ members if you buy through here, also happy to ship now (had someone interested on Facebook, got to the point of getting a quote for postage from NZPost Couriered and it came to around $30 then they decided to buy a Quest 2...)

