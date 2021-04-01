Looking to pass this on as I don't really use it anymore.

It's in really good condition, been looked after carefully (unit cost me $1k when I bought it which was almost more then my car cost at the time so looked after it with my life :D)

Comes with the Hyperkin VR Stands for mounting the Lighthouses without drilling holes into the wall, also includes the original mounts from HTC for drilling into the wall too.

I'm looking for $550, I have it listed on Facebook Marketplace in Hamilton for $600 but I'm happy to do $50 off for Geekzone.

Pickup is in Hamilton, I could consider shipping but I feel like it'd be pricey given the stands are a bit of an awkward shape to package even when folded up. Pickup definitely preferred.

Pictures attached below.