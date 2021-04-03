Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: ASUS ROG STRIX Geforce RTX 3070
fluxx

31 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#284146 3-Apr-2021 13:28
Send private message

Brand New, sealed in a box. Bought from Playtech for $1649 (will provide receipt).

 

 

 

Looking for $1600. Pickup in Hobsonville, Auckland.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686037 3-Apr-2021 13:31
Send private message

Suggest you double check going rates, but good to see not proffitting from the current mess




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
fluxx

31 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2686039 3-Apr-2021 13:37
Send private message

Ah yes, just want quick sale. Just thought a 3070 is too much for my son's gaming needs. Will invest it on other parts instead.

networkn
27456 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686105 3-Apr-2021 21:00
Send private message

If the warranty is transferrable I may be interested. 

 

 



fluxx

31 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2686168 3-Apr-2021 22:11
Send private message

networkn:

 

If the warranty is transferrable I may be interested. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

When I read your comment I was thinking 'Of course it is!'. Then I did some digging and it turns out ASUS only covers the warranty for the original purchaser. Thanks for bringing it up. I will just return it to Playtech for store credit if that's the case. I didn't want to do that at first as the items I want to buy from them are out of stock, guess I'll just have to wait.

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686189 4-Apr-2021 06:50
Send private message

They will sell for at least $100 more than you paid. Its in demand product if not open don't accept paying a restocking fee.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

rb99
2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2686233 4-Apr-2021 09:33
Send private message

As an aside, would anyone happen to know if that Asus original purchaser warranty thing would get past the CGA ?




rb99

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686241 4-Apr-2021 09:52
Send private message

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/ways-to-buy-and-pay/private-sales-and-second-hand-goods/

 

 

 

Before you buy, it is a good idea to:

 

  • see if the products have a current manufacturer’s warranty that you can take over

 

 

Seems maybe not?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 



rb99
2416 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2686245 4-Apr-2021 10:04
Send private message

I would have thought that if its guaranteed for a year, its guaranteed for a year, but as you say, seems not. Oh well, just wondering.




rb99

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686265 4-Apr-2021 10:59
Send private message

Manufacturer vs retailer are different warranties..

 

Playtech would need to repair it if it broke within 12 months... 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

networkn
27456 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686278 4-Apr-2021 11:33
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

Manufacturer vs retailer are different warranties..

 

Playtech would need to repair it if it broke within 12 months... 

 

 

Actually, they would need to repair it for a good while longer than that. CGA applies. Assuming not overclocked or used outside it's intended purpose, it needs to be fit for purpose for a reasonable period of time, and 1 year isn't reasonable for a $1600 video card.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 