networkn: If the warranty is transferrable I may be interested.

When I read your comment I was thinking 'Of course it is!'. Then I did some digging and it turns out ASUS only covers the warranty for the original purchaser. Thanks for bringing it up. I will just return it to Playtech for store credit if that's the case. I didn't want to do that at first as the items I want to buy from them are out of stock, guess I'll just have to wait.