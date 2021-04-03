Brand New, sealed in a box. Bought from Playtech for $1649 (will provide receipt).
Looking for $1600. Pickup in Hobsonville, Auckland.
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Ah yes, just want quick sale. Just thought a 3070 is too much for my son's gaming needs. Will invest it on other parts instead.
If the warranty is transferrable I may be interested.
networkn:
When I read your comment I was thinking 'Of course it is!'. Then I did some digging and it turns out ASUS only covers the warranty for the original purchaser. Thanks for bringing it up. I will just return it to Playtech for store credit if that's the case. I didn't want to do that at first as the items I want to buy from them are out of stock, guess I'll just have to wait.
As an aside, would anyone happen to know if that Asus original purchaser warranty thing would get past the CGA ?
rb99
https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/ways-to-buy-and-pay/private-sales-and-second-hand-goods/
Before you buy, it is a good idea to:
Seems maybe not?
I would have thought that if its guaranteed for a year, its guaranteed for a year, but as you say, seems not. Oh well, just wondering.
rb99
Manufacturer vs retailer are different warranties..
Playtech would need to repair it if it broke within 12 months...
mentalinc:
Actually, they would need to repair it for a good while longer than that. CGA applies. Assuming not overclocked or used outside it's intended purpose, it needs to be fit for purpose for a reasonable period of time, and 1 year isn't reasonable for a $1600 video card.