jeffory123:

Selling my 5600 XT as I got a free 6800 XT in a competition. This is almost brand new. I purchased it in Nov 2020 and it is in perfect condition. I'm don't have any real idea of the value/price of this so i'll start at $800 but I will consider any serious offers below that.

It comes with the original box and all packing without any damage.Will include the original invoice as part of the sale. There is plenty of warranty time left.

The TUF top edition has 3 fans and is considered one the best models to own. It has some RGB and a beautiful heatsink design. The only better model is a STRIX but those are very expensive.

I've only played two games on it, Witcher 3 and Deus Ex Mankind Divided. Played both in 1440p and they were silky smooth on max settings.

Pickup is in Sandringham.