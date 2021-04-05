Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: ASUS Radeon RX 5600 XT TUF3 EVO TOP Edition
jeffory123

#284167 5-Apr-2021 09:57
Selling my 5600 XT as I got a free 6800 XT in a competition. This is almost brand new. I purchased it in Nov 2020 and it is in perfect condition. I'm don't have any real idea of the value/price of this so i'll start at $800 but I will consider any serious offers below that.

 

It comes with the original box and all packing without any damage.Will include the original invoice as part of the sale. There is plenty of warranty time left.

 

The TUF top edition has 3 fans and is considered one the best models to own. It has some RGB and a beautiful heatsink design. The only better model is a STRIX but those are very expensive.

 

I've only played two games on it, Witcher 3 and Deus Ex Mankind Divided. Played both in 1440p and they were silky smooth on max settings.

 

Pickup is in Sandringham. 

Dial111
  #2686567 5-Apr-2021 10:17
How much did you purchase for?

jeffory123

  #2686589 5-Apr-2021 10:58
Invoice is in the box and it will be provided on purchase. It's up in the roof storage in my house at the moment but I am pretty sure it was $550 when I purchased. That was before all this mining/tariff/supply nonsense tho. How much do you think it is worth? Geniunely interested as I am not sure.

 

Edit: Actually now that I recall, CL had a great special on when I bought it. I think the retail price was 650 but I got it at least 100 off and it was a real bargain.

michaelmurfy
  #2686612 5-Apr-2021 12:12
We don't normally discuss pricing in offers / wanted topics but I just want to point out the following price trend for this particular card:

 

 

I also don't support anyone inflating the price of products (for example, the PS5, graphics cards etc) especially on here. It is fine to ask whatever you want but in this case what you want for the card is quite a bit more than what you paid for it and people on these forums are rather quick to point that out.

 

I do personally think you're asking too much considering I recently bought a RTX 3070 for not much more than what you are asking but if you're wanting this card to sell please take into consideration this card is a previous mid-range model comparable to the NVidia  RTX 2060 with a going price of around ~$600 brand-new.




jeffory123

  #2686619 5-Apr-2021 12:32
michaelmurfy:

 

this card is a previous mid-range model comparable to the NVidia  RTX 2060 with a going price of around ~$600 brand-new.

 

 

Thanks for the great feedback .I was looking for this feedback and I will realign my expectation for a max of 700.

 

Only question tho, where are you getting a 2060 for 600? The cheapest I can see is 750 (pbtech). The cheapest 3070 is 1400 these days, you must of got a good deal.

 

edit: Also the 5600 XT has a superior hashrate (37.8 MH/s) than the 2060 Super (and the 2070) which is one of the reasons if it so popular now.

michaelmurfy
  #2686622 5-Apr-2021 12:45
Pricing for the RTX 2060 is inflated currently:

 

Refer to Pricespy - it is a great resource. But even at $700 you're asking too much given this is inflated pricing.




jeffory123

  #2686623 5-Apr-2021 12:50
michaelmurfy:

 

But even at $700 you're asking too much given this is inflated pricing.

 

 

Thanks again. If someone offers less I would of course consider it and quite possibly accept it. I thought I was clear but I said a maximum. Maybe if someone is running mining rigs they might pay more, I dunno.

 

edit: Happy for the post to be deleted if you think it doesn't fit here.

ojo

  #2686628 5-Apr-2021 13:22
If you're looking to cash in, then just wait for a free selling day on TradeMe and chuck it up on there. Their going rate looks to be $700  



jeffory123

  #2686629 5-Apr-2021 13:32
Okay. It's clear this isn't a popular post. I don't want to be seen as trying to take advantage of members when that wasn't my intention. I don't seem to be able to delete this post but if someone with the permission to do so could I would appreciate it.


timbosan
  #2686631 5-Apr-2021 14:01
jeffory123:

 

Okay. It's clear this isn't a popular post. I don't want to be seen as trying to take advantage of members when that wasn't my intention. I don't seem to be able to delete this post but if someone with the permission to do so could I would appreciate it.

 



I think you have that wrong - I am interested as I am a miner, although prefer NVIDIA over AMD.  I watch prices closely (well, Team Green prices anyway) and I don't think that compared to say a 2070, or even a 1080, that $700 is a very high price.  Prices ARE currently inflated but the problem is no-one knows if that will change, and if it does, will they go back down, or go higher.  Unless NVIDEA can make and flood the market with 3060's to depress pricing, then I don't see it changing too quickly. (hmm, sounds a lot like Auckland house pricing!!!).

