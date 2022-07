Been asked to get rid of this by a mate. Unused due to not being compatible with his laptop (despite having the correct model number listed on the box).



Looking for $80. PB tech link: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBBOEM0751/Laptop-Battery-For-Dell-XPS-13-9360-Series-76V-60W



Would prefer pickup in Auckland, else can ship at buyers expense.

Will keep listed for 7 days before taking to TM if unsold