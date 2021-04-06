Unifi Outdoor+ AP

$80 + shipping



Nanoswitch - Outdoor 4-port PoE Passthrough Gigabit Switch

24V 1A PoE Injector

$95 + shipping

Selling these since I no longer need them.

The Unifi Outdoor+ AP I used for a couple of years to get wifi into my garage and office, by meshing with the Unifi AP AC Pro in the house.

Worked great but after we got fibre it wasn't really fast enough so have upgraded the link.

Have updated to latest firmware and reset ready to be adopted to another controller. FYI these are EOL so you will need to keep an older controller to manage it.

As of 6.1.71 it is still listed as supported.

Back in the original box with mounting bits and PoE injector.

Also put a bit of Coax-Seal hand moldable plastic weatherproofing stuff to put around the base of the antennas again, once you've got it installed.

The Nanoswitch and PoE Injector are brand new and only the boxes have been opened.

Again not needed since I changed plans after the fibre was installed.

Pick up is Oamaru