WTD: Xiaomi Aqara temperature sensor
phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284200 6-Apr-2021 20:03
I'm after one of the Xiaomi temperature sensors to add to my current setup. The little Zigbee ones that need a Zigbee > Wifi bridge (which I have). Anyone have one (or a couple) spare? 

 

Would rather get soon from NZ than take the lottery ex.China..

mokoshakalaka
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2688364 8-Apr-2021 15:01
I just received mine today from an Aliexpress order. I probably will use all 4 of them, but on the off chance i don't i'll let you know.

 

Click to see full size

 

Seems to be ok. This was the seller:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32888389905.html

 

Timeline wise:

 

 

2021-02-18 14:33 - [China] Shipment ready for dispatch
2021-03-31 13:59 GMT+8 Delivering, Accepted by Last Mile Carrier
2021-04-08 Arrived at my door.

 

 

Hope that helps if you are considering getting one from Aliexpress.

 

 

phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2690221 9-Apr-2021 21:01
Thanks for the info. Do you know the difference between square (yours) and circular (mine - like: https://www.mi-store.com.au/xiaomi-mi-temperature-and-humidity-sensor)?

 

Let us know if you end up with any spare.

mokoshakalaka
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2690735 10-Apr-2021 22:49
Mine are: https://www.aqara.com/us/temperature_humidity_sensor.html

 

So i think the main difference is that mine use the zigbee protocol while your one uses bluetooth. Another difference is that yours uses AAA batteries while mine uses CR3032 button ones

 

I guess with the one you linked, you would connect to it using bluetooth via the mi home app on your phone. Whereas mine you need it to connect to a bridge/hub (https://www.aqara.com/us/smart_home_hub.html) first.

 

I personally don't use their hub/bridge and get them to connect to my own home automation (Openhab) setup using zigbee2mqtt (https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/)



eugeneykc
71 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2691098 11-Apr-2021 21:29
The circular one you have has Zigbee, which is better than the Bluetooth only models.

 

 

 

What is your scenario?  I have the same sensor at home with Homebridge, so I can access my temperature readings available on MiHome, Google Home, Alexa, and Homekit. I also have 2 of the Bluetooth models, they can only talk to MiHome and Alexa, I am planning to get one of the below, hopefully, that will also expose the data to Homekit.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/10000234827950.html

 

 

 

BTW, both the Aqara and Xiaomi Zigbee accessories can bind to either gateways.

 

 

 

phrozenpenguin:

 

Thanks for the info. Do you know the difference between square (yours) and circular (mine - like: https://www.mi-store.com.au/xiaomi-mi-temperature-and-humidity-sensor)?

 

Let us know if you end up with any spare.

 

phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691786 12-Apr-2021 22:29
mokoshakalaka:

 

Mine are: https://www.aqara.com/us/temperature_humidity_sensor.html

 

So i think the main difference is that mine use the zigbee protocol while your one uses bluetooth. Another difference is that yours uses AAA batteries while mine uses CR3032 button ones

 

I guess with the one you linked, you would connect to it using bluetooth via the mi home app on your phone. Whereas mine you need it to connect to a bridge/hub (https://www.aqara.com/us/smart_home_hub.html) first.

 

I personally don't use their hub/bridge and get them to connect to my own home automation (Openhab) setup using zigbee2mqtt (https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/)

 

 

Thanks for the info. I think actually the site has the wrong specs...I've got the pictured model and there is no way an AA battery would fit, and it is bluetooth. Anyway, think I have worked out the options now.

phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691787 12-Apr-2021 22:32
eugeneykc:

 

The circular one you have has Zigbee, which is better than the Bluetooth only models.

 

 

 

What is your scenario?  I have the same sensor at home with Homebridge, so I can access my temperature readings available on MiHome, Google Home, Alexa, and Homekit. I also have 2 of the Bluetooth models, they can only talk to MiHome and Alexa, I am planning to get one of the below, hopefully, that will also expose the data to Homekit.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/10000234827950.html

 

 

 

BTW, both the Aqara and Xiaomi Zigbee accessories can bind to either gateways.

 

 

 

phrozenpenguin:

 

Thanks for the info. Do you know the difference between square (yours) and circular (mine - like: https://www.mi-store.com.au/xiaomi-mi-temperature-and-humidity-sensor)?

 

Let us know if you end up with any spare.

 

 

 

I've got the zigbee kit and the wifi-zigbee hub, which is connected to Home Assistant. I use either Home Assistant or Homekit (via Home Assistant) to see the devices (mainly temp and a couple of doors sensors). Has worked fine for years and the hub has a light in which we use as a nightlight. The batteries last ages.

 

 

 

I think there is a newer hub than that from a quick Google, but I didn't do a deep dive.

phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2691788 12-Apr-2021 22:33
Should be sorted on the sensor now, thanks GZ.



mAYH3M
147 posts

Master Geek


  #2699031 28-Apr-2021 01:54
phrozenpenguin:

 

Thanks for the info. Do you know the difference between square (yours) and circular (mine - like: https://www.mi-store.com.au/xiaomi-mi-temperature-and-humidity-sensor)?

 

Let us know if you end up with any spare.

 

 

I think Aqara one has Temp/Humidity/Pressure sensors.

