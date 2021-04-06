phrozenpenguin:

I'm after one of the Xiaomi temperature sensors to add to my current setup. The little Zigbee ones that need a Zigbee > Wifi bridge (which I have). Anyone have one (or a couple) spare?
Would rather get soon from NZ than take the lottery ex.China..
I just received mine today from an Aliexpress order. I probably will use all 4 of them, but on the off chance i don't i'll let you know.
Seems to be ok. This was the seller:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32888389905.html
Timeline wise:
2021-02-18 14:33 - [China] Shipment ready for dispatch
2021-03-31 13:59 GMT+8 Delivering, Accepted by Last Mile Carrier
2021-04-08 Arrived at my door.
Hope that helps if you are considering getting one from Aliexpress.
Thanks for the info. Do you know the difference between square (yours) and circular (mine - like: https://www.mi-store.com.au/xiaomi-mi-temperature-and-humidity-sensor)?
Let us know if you end up with any spare.
Mine are: https://www.aqara.com/us/temperature_humidity_sensor.html
So i think the main difference is that mine use the zigbee protocol while your one uses bluetooth. Another difference is that yours uses AAA batteries while mine uses CR3032 button ones
I guess with the one you linked, you would connect to it using bluetooth via the mi home app on your phone. Whereas mine you need it to connect to a bridge/hub (https://www.aqara.com/us/smart_home_hub.html) first.
I personally don't use their hub/bridge and get them to connect to my own home automation (Openhab) setup using zigbee2mqtt (https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/)
The circular one you have has Zigbee, which is better than the Bluetooth only models.
What is your scenario? I have the same sensor at home with Homebridge, so I can access my temperature readings available on MiHome, Google Home, Alexa, and Homekit. I also have 2 of the Bluetooth models, they can only talk to MiHome and Alexa, I am planning to get one of the below, hopefully, that will also expose the data to Homekit.
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/10000234827950.html
BTW, both the Aqara and Xiaomi Zigbee accessories can bind to either gateways.
Thanks for the info. I think actually the site has the wrong specs...I've got the pictured model and there is no way an AA battery would fit, and it is bluetooth. Anyway, think I have worked out the options now.
I've got the zigbee kit and the wifi-zigbee hub, which is connected to Home Assistant. I use either Home Assistant or Homekit (via Home Assistant) to see the devices (mainly temp and a couple of doors sensors). Has worked fine for years and the hub has a light in which we use as a nightlight. The batteries last ages.
I think there is a newer hub than that from a quick Google, but I didn't do a deep dive.
Should be sorted on the sensor now, thanks GZ.
I think Aqara one has Temp/Humidity/Pressure sensors.