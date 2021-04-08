Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various routers
tchart

2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#284223 8-Apr-2021 16:40
Send private message

Finally had fibre installed so de-cluttering.

 

 

 

I have up for grabs;

 

 

 

1. Fritzbox 7490. Good condition, been in a comms cabinet all its life. $40

 

 

 

2. D-link DIR-880L, goodish range router - supports DD-WRT from what I see. $25

 

 

 

3. Brand new Spark "Smart Modem" - only used to init fibre connection but using another router and then put back in box. $40

 

 

 

4. 2 x Xiaomi Router 3's (work fine but limited to 2.4ghz), can be powered from USB with the right cable. They have EU power supplies.$15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open to offers on all of them.

 



Postage extra or pick up in the Hutt, Wellington

Create new topic
gehenna
7358 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688469 8-Apr-2021 17:05
Send private message

Asking prices need to be listed please.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
tchart

2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2688480 8-Apr-2021 17:25
Send private message

Can do, sorry I was literally just after reasonable offers.

tchart

2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2692627 14-Apr-2021 13:06
Send private message

Fritzbox SOLD



tchart

2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2693670 16-Apr-2021 10:31
Send private message

Spark Modem SOLD

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 