Finally had fibre installed so de-cluttering.

I have up for grabs;

1. Fritzbox 7490. Good condition, been in a comms cabinet all its life. $40

2. D-link DIR-880L, goodish range router - supports DD-WRT from what I see. $25

3. Brand new Spark "Smart Modem" - only used to init fibre connection but using another router and then put back in box. $40

4. 2 x Xiaomi Router 3's (work fine but limited to 2.4ghz), can be powered from USB with the right cable. They have EU power supplies.$15

Open to offers on all of them.





Postage extra or pick up in the Hutt, Wellington