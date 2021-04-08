Hello
My wife's Neffos X1 has an endless boot-loop and I haven't been able to get it going. Our son suggested we should look for a Pixel.
Anyone here with a surplus 4a? Please PM
Thanks
The Pixel 4a is a great phone. If mine failed I'd buy another, unless there was a 5a. There are other options but the Pixel is a good all-rounder, not too large. You should also consider a Samsung, their skin / UI is less intrusive than it used to be and their upgrade policy has improved and they're easier to get - you can buy them easily in stores. I don't know much about them but the Samsung A series might suit. PBTech and probably the mainstream electronics retailers probably have them.
timmmay:
The Pixel 4a is a great phone......
Thanks
I have looked at Dick Smith and they have sold out of the NZ/AU Model. They seem to ave plenty and it states "direct import" international version. If gst is not an extra at our border I think I will get it.
Mine game from Amazon.com. They charge GST when you purchase. You will almost certainly end up paying GST unless you buy from a small obscure retailer overseas who hasn't registered for GST then you have high risk of warranty issues. Just pay the $50 or whatever. Or buy a Samsung A locally.
Nah just what I've read, and a friend with the high end model loves it. Best start a "recommend me a phone" thread, and wander into a store that sells them for a play.
kvunqad: To OP it might be easier and cheaper to just buy straight from Amazon, they can ship here and if there’s any problem they would still help. Had some ghost touch issues with my unit last year and Amazon sent me a brand new replacement, I had to sent it back and Amazon refunded the postage to me after they received it.
Thanks
I tried Amazon something on another occasion and the items were not available for sending to NZ so I did not even try for the mobile phone. Have used Amazon while overseas and it was unbeatable even if it is not a fair deal for the delivery people. Super fast and efficient though.
Next time if to occasion arises I will try again.
Noig: I might buy it from Dick Smith? How does it work with GST? Does anyone know what the delivery times are? Thanks
Someone mentioned to me you could order the Pixel 4a from MightyApe - in stock and would get here a lot faster.
freitasm:
Someone mentioned to me you could order the Pixel 4a from MightyApe - in stock and would get here a lot faster.
thanks @freitasm
Unfortunately I did not have the patience to wait.
I note that it is $100 more than where I bought it.
Thanks to you all this time round and I have more options for my own mobile when the time arrives.