WTB Pixel 4a
Noig

#284225 8-Apr-2021 18:57
Hello

 

My wife's Neffos X1 has an endless boot-loop and I haven't been able to get it going. Our son suggested we should look for a Pixel.

 

Anyone here with a surplus 4a? Please PM

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Noig

  #2690264 10-Apr-2021 03:31
I might buy it from Dick Smith? How does it work with GST? Does anyone know what the delivery times are? Thanks

timmmay
  #2690270 10-Apr-2021 06:36
The Pixel 4a is a great phone. If mine failed I'd buy another, unless there was a 5a. There are other options but the Pixel is a good all-rounder, not too large. You should also consider a Samsung, their skin / UI is less intrusive than it used to be and their upgrade policy has improved and they're easier to get - you can buy them easily in stores. I don't know much about them but the Samsung A series might suit. PBTech and probably the mainstream electronics retailers probably have them.

Noig

  #2690273 10-Apr-2021 06:53
timmmay:

 

The Pixel 4a is a great phone......

 

 

Thanks

 

I have looked at Dick Smith and they have sold out of the NZ/AU Model. They seem to ave plenty and it states "direct import" international version. If gst is not an extra at our border I think I will get it.



timmmay
  #2690276 10-Apr-2021 07:12
Mine game from Amazon.com. They charge GST when you purchase. You will almost certainly end up paying GST unless you buy from a small obscure retailer overseas who hasn't registered for GST then you have high risk of warranty issues. Just pay the $50 or whatever. Or buy a Samsung A locally.

Noig

  #2690278 10-Apr-2021 07:23
Have you got any experience with any of the Samsung A models?

timmmay
  #2690291 10-Apr-2021 08:13
Nah just what I've read, and a friend with the high end model loves it. Best start a "recommend me a phone" thread, and wander into a store that sells them for a play.

kvunqad
  #2690665 10-Apr-2021 18:00
To OP it might be easier and cheaper to just buy straight from Amazon, they can ship here and if there’s any problem they would still help. Had some ghost touch issues with my unit last year and Amazon sent me a brand new replacement, I had to sent it back and Amazon refunded the postage to me after they received it.



Noig

  #2691122 12-Apr-2021 07:08
kvunqad: To OP it might be easier and cheaper to just buy straight from Amazon, they can ship here and if there’s any problem they would still help. Had some ghost touch issues with my unit last year and Amazon sent me a brand new replacement, I had to sent it back and Amazon refunded the postage to me after they received it.

 

Thanks

 

I tried Amazon something on another occasion and the items were not available for sending to NZ so I did not even try for the mobile phone. Have used Amazon while overseas and it was unbeatable even if it is not a fair deal for the delivery people. Super fast and efficient though.

 

Next time if to occasion arises I will try again.

 

 

freitasm
  #2691320 12-Apr-2021 11:33
Noig: I might buy it from Dick Smith? How does it work with GST? Does anyone know what the delivery times are? Thanks

 

 

Someone mentioned to me you could order the Pixel 4a from MightyApe - in stock and would get here a lot faster.




Noig

  #2691332 12-Apr-2021 11:40
freitasm:

 

Noig: I might buy it from Dick Smith? How does it work with GST? Does anyone know what the delivery times are? Thanks

 

 

Someone mentioned to me you could order the Pixel 4a from MightyApe - in stock and would get here a lot faster.

 

 

thanks @freitasm

 

Unfortunately I did not have the patience to wait.

 

I note that it is $100 more than where I bought it.

 

Thanks to you all this time round and I have more options for my own mobile when the time arrives.

 

 

