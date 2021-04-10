Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 2 x Sonos One units
timbosan

#284263 10-Apr-2021 11:29
These came with the house I moved into recently, they where mounted high up in the rooms on mounts, which are also included.  These are the gen 1 units I think (not AirPlay compatible), they work great with the app, but I don't use them much at all - I now have HomePods and a decent soundbar, so out they go.  These are great sounding units.

Please note - I know very little about these, I don't think they are One SL units and there seem to be a lot of similar looking units, so happy to be corrected on the model.  I am also therefore unsure as to the value, how does $500 for both units including the brackets sound?

Happy to ship but don't have original boxes, or pickup in Auckland is fine.

CYaBro
  #2690586 10-Apr-2021 13:44
Do they have physical buttons on top or touch?

timbosan

  #2690645 10-Apr-2021 16:38
CYaBro:

 

Do they have physical buttons on top or touch?

 



Hi - I took more photos, hope this answers the question, and also what model is it.

 

Click to see full size

Click to see full size

CYaBro
  #2690648 10-Apr-2021 16:53
Thanks, they’re the old Play:1 units.



Insanekiwi
  #2690738 10-Apr-2021 23:37
$500 is too expensive for Play 1s. I am happy to offer you $150 for one without the bracket.

CYaBro
  #2690832 11-Apr-2021 11:48
I’m keen but yea wouldn’t pay more than $300 for both. Wouldn’t need the brackets.
They’re unsupported now and you can’t mix unsupported models with new ones I don’t think.
There’s two different apps now.
I have an old play:5 so these would work with it.

cshwone
  #2690834 11-Apr-2021 11:59
CYaBro: I’m keen but yea wouldn’t pay more than $300 for both. Wouldn’t need the brackets.
They’re unsupported now and you can’t mix unsupported models with new ones I don’t think.
There’s two different apps now.
I have an old play:5 so these would work with it.

 

I have an old Connect and a Play 1 and a Sonos One SL. All are controlled through the same app.

timbosan

  #2690835 11-Apr-2021 12:17
cshwone:

 

CYaBro: I’m keen but yea wouldn’t pay more than $300 for both. Wouldn’t need the brackets.
They’re unsupported now and you can’t mix unsupported models with new ones I don’t think.
There’s two different apps now.
I have an old play:5 so these would work with it.

 

I have an old Connect and a Play 1 and a Sonos One SL. All are controlled through the same app.

 



I am sure I am running the new app as well - it asked me when I installed it, and I remember choosing V2 something.  I will think on it today, I am quite keen on that offer.



alasta
  #2690842 11-Apr-2021 12:49
According to the Wikipedia article the Play:1 is S2 compatible. In fact, it seems like it's only some very old products that don't support it. 

CYaBro
  #2692575 14-Apr-2021 11:46
alasta:

 

According to the Wikipedia article the Play:1 is S2 compatible. In fact, it seems like it's only some very old products that don't support it. 

 

 

OK good to know thanks.

 

 

dafman
  #2692594 14-Apr-2021 12:28
I have the same speakers, purchased about 5 years ago, I'm running them under the S1 app as I have an old Play 5 in my mix.

 

What they are missing is Airplay.

 

The current One SL is compatible with Airplay 2 and retails for $319 new.

rogercruse
  #2692628 14-Apr-2021 13:09
alasta: ...According to the Wikipedia article the Play:1 is S2 compatible. In fact, it seems like it's only some very old products that don't support it. ...

 

These look like my Play:1 units that I've got mounted in each bathroom and that I control using the S2 app. Mine are white.

