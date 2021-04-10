These came with the house I moved into recently, they where mounted high up in the rooms on mounts, which are also included. These are the gen 1 units I think (not AirPlay compatible), they work great with the app, but I don't use them much at all - I now have HomePods and a decent soundbar, so out they go. These are great sounding units.



Please note - I know very little about these, I don't think they are One SL units and there seem to be a lot of similar looking units, so happy to be corrected on the model. I am also therefore unsure as to the value, how does $500 for both units including the brackets sound?



Happy to ship but don't have original boxes, or pickup in Auckland is fine.



