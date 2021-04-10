Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lias

#284264 10-Apr-2021 11:44
I have a HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 2-port 533FLR-T Adapter (700759-B21), I want a HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 2-port 534FLR-SFP+ Adapter (700751-B21)

 

Anyone have one spare/cheap or have a copper one and want to trade it for SPF+?




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

OmniouS
  #2690582 10-Apr-2021 13:33
Bad timing - I sold a couple of 546FLR-SFP+ adapters for $26 each about a month ago.

 

I usually check eBay for items like these. If you don't mind having to use a freight forwarder, there are some good deals to be had.

 

I bought a couple of dual port 25G Mellanox adapters from eBay which I'm now using.

Lias

  #2690620 10-Apr-2021 15:10
OmniouS:

 

Bad timing - I sold a couple of 546FLR-SFP+ adapters for $26 each about a month ago.

 

 

Ooof :-(




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

