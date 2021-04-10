I have a HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 2-port 533FLR-T Adapter (700759-B21), I want a HPE FlexFabric 10Gb 2-port 534FLR-SFP+ Adapter (700751-B21)
Anyone have one spare/cheap or have a copper one and want to trade it for SPF+?
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Bad timing - I sold a couple of 546FLR-SFP+ adapters for $26 each about a month ago.
I usually check eBay for items like these. If you don't mind having to use a freight forwarder, there are some good deals to be had.
I bought a couple of dual port 25G Mellanox adapters from eBay which I'm now using.
OmniouS:
Bad timing - I sold a couple of 546FLR-SFP+ adapters for $26 each about a month ago.
Ooof :-(
